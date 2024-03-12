Knack Global Welcomes Jatin Malhotra as Chief Technology Officer

New Technology Leadership Accelerates Investment in AI, Automation, and Technology Enablement

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Knack Global, a Florida-based industry-leading provider of end-to-end revenue cycle management ("RCM") solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jatin Malhotra as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Knack has continued to strategically accelerate its investment in its automation and software development teams across the organization to build on its standing as a leading tech-enabled service provider and technology company. In this role, Jatin will drive Knack Global's technological and automation initiatives, furthering its commitment to delivering cutting-edge RCM solutions to clients across the US.

With over two decades of diverse experience spanning technology, growth, operations, program management, and strategic sales, Jatin brings a wealth of expertise to his new position. Prior to joining Knack, Jatin served as the Chief Technology Officer at Jorie Healthcare Partners LLC, where he spearheaded the implementation of AI-based automation within revenue cycle management services, driving operational efficiency and client satisfaction. Prior to Jorie, Jatin served in leadership roles at RPA Stellar, IKS Health, Omega Healthcare, and GeBBS Healthcare.

Throughout his career, Jatin has demonstrated an ability to leverage technology to drive business growth and enhance operational excellence. His track record includes successfully managing multi-geography operations, leading large-scale transitions, and implementing AI and automation solutions across various sectors, including healthcare, finance, and telecommunications.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jatin to the Knack team," said Rajiv Sharma, CEO at Knack. "His extensive experience and proven leadership in technology and innovation will be invaluable as we continue to expand our capabilities and deliver best in class RCM service to our clients."

In his previous roles, Jatin has been instrumental in implementing AI-based platforms, developing automation solutions, and achieving significant cost savings and efficiency gains for clients. His strategic vision and passion for driving technological advancement align with Knack's commitment to accelerating innovation within RCM.

"I am excited to join Knack Global and contribute to its mission of delivering transformative solutions to clients," said Jatin Malhotra. "I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to drive technological innovation, enhance operational efficiency, and propel Knack to new heights of success."

Jatin holds a Bachelor's degree in Information Technology from Manipal Academy of Higher Education and is a certified Six Sigma professional. His exceptional leadership skills, combined with his strategic mindset and entrepreneurial spirit, make him a valuable addition to the Knack team.

About Knack Global:

Knack Global empowers leading healthcare practitioners by providing a comprehensive suite of Revenue Cycle solutions to increase efficiencies, accelerate payments, and gain operational insights so clients can focus on their core competency of providing patient care. In order to bolster the effectiveness of its clients' revenue cycle process, Knack's portfolio of services spans the entire RCM value chain from Pre-Claim activities to Accounts Resolutions. Enabled by proprietary technology and a global team of 3,800 dedicated healthcare experts, Knack serves healthcare providers across a broad range of categories and specialties including physician groups, durable medical equipment suppliers, surgical and ambulatory care centers and hospitals, and health systems.

Media Contact

Laurie Zabel, Knack Global, 1 732-596-0110, [email protected], https://knackglobal.com/

SOURCE Knack Global