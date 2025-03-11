Knack RCM Announces Acquisition of PPM Partners, Expanding Expertise in Anesthesia Revenue Cycle Management

"Bringing PPM Partners under the Knack RCM umbrella represents a pivotal step in our mission to provide comprehensive, scalable revenue cycle solutions." Arvind Ramakrishnan Post this

This acquisition follows Knack RCM's recent acquisition of Merrick Management, Inc., a respected provider of comprehensive RCM services to anesthesia providers across the Southeast. With both PPM and Merrick now a part of Knack RCM, the company is positioned as a premier partner for anesthesia practices nationwide.

"Bringing PPM Partners under the Knack RCM umbrella represents a pivotal step in our mission to provide comprehensive, scalable revenue cycle solutions," said Arvind Ramakrishnan, CEO of Knack RCM. "By combining PPM's specialized expertise with our existing anesthesia services footprint, we are further strengthening our ability to optimize revenue cycle performance for anesthesia practices while maintaining the exceptional service and client-focused approach that define both our organizations."

PPM Partners' management team will remain actively involved in Knack's Anesthesia Services division. With more than two decades of industry experience, these leaders bring deep knowledge and expertise to further enhance Knack RCM's service offerings.

"We are excited to join Knack RCM and leverage their technology, scale, and operational excellence to drive even greater efficiencies for anesthesia practices nationwide," said Dean Azar, President and CEO of PPM Partners. "Knack's commitment to innovation and client success aligns perfectly with our values, and we look forward to delivering even greater value to our clients as part of this new chapter."

Greenberg Advisors, LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor to Knack RCM and its financial partner, LKCM Headwater Investments, and Brentwood Capital Advisors LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor to PPM Partners.

About Knack RCM:

Knack RCM empowers leading healthcare delivery organizations with end-to-end revenue cycle services that generate efficiencies, accelerate payments, and deliver operational insights, freeing caregivers to focus on high-quality patient care. Led by a seasoned executive team and trusted by industry-leading organizations, Knack combines innovative technology, process automation, and a deep global bench of more than 6,200 dedicated healthcare experts to create a customized approach to driving financial performance. Knack's expertise was developed over 20 years of serving a broad range of healthcare providers in a variety of formats, including physician groups, durable medical equipment suppliers, and surgical and ambulatory care centers.

