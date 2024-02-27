KNAPP and Takeoff announce deepened integrated partnership to accelerate innovation in eGrocery fulfillment

After operating alongside and growing with our retail partners over the past 7 years, we are excited to offer our retail grocery partners new solution modularity with our partner KNAPP. Post this

Takeoff and KNAPP have expanded their partnership to offer a modular product portfolio to provide food retailers with right sized automation and unique capabilities for their operation. With profit-driving fulfillment models for high-, mid- and low-volume operations, retailers can choose different technologies and solutions to realize their eGrocery strategy and fulfill their promises to the end customer. Retailers are now empowered to construct an intelligent, interconnected fulfillment network without being constrained to a single solution, having to engage with different hardware and software providers, or compromising on operational excellence.

"After operating alongside and growing with our retail partners over the past 7 years, we are excited to offer our retail grocery partners new solution modularity with our partner KNAPP," commented Takeoff Co-Founder Jose Aguerrevere.

KNAPP Group VP of Food Retail Solutions Rudolf Hansl added, "Automation remains foundational in addressing rising labor costs and offering an optimal customer experience at the lowest cost to serve. Through Takeoff's expertise we were able to further develop our modular solution for micro fulfillment. In addition, we will enhance our existing portfolio within this new, intensified partnership to make it easier than ever to deploy rightsized automation for any retailer, anywhere."

In the next phase of their partnership, Takeoff and KNAPP are bringing their sales, solutions engineering and technical product teams closer together. Together, this will provide retailers with a unified, streamlined experience and access to the industry's largest dedicated team enhancing eGrocery fulfillment.

Seven years ago, Takeoff created the hyperlocal fulfillment category with a custom, grocery-native platform – Micro Fulfillment Centers were born. After extensive technology evaluation, Takeoff partnered with KNAPP, a globally recognized leader in intelligent automation and specialized software solutions. Together, Takeoff and KNAPP offer an unmatched experience, global reach, flexible architecture, industry-leading operator productivity and ultimately, eGrocery profitability. The future of eGrocery fulfillment is led by Takeoff and KNAPP.

About Takeoff Technologies

Takeoff Technologies offers eGrocery solutions that empower grocers to thrive online using hyperlocal fulfillment. Founded in 2016, Takeoff's solutions range from fully manual fulfillment technology to highly automated Micro Fulfillment Centers (MFCs) powered by a seamless integration with global automation leader KNAPP. Takeoff Technologies is driven by a mission to transform the grocery industry by making online grocery operations as efficient and cost effective as traditional brick-and-mortar stores. With over 180 employees and approximately $1 billion in sales processed through Takeoff fulfillment centers, Takeoff is building on a meaningful track record to continue driving innovation in a rapidly growing eGrocery industry.

About KNAPP

KNAPP is the technology partner for intelligent value chain management. Headquartered in Austria, the KNAPP group provides all-in-one solutions for automation and digitalization, from production and distribution to the point of sale. Excellent service and long-term collaboration make KNAPP the strong partner behind the success of their customers in the sectors healthcare, retail, food retail, fashion, wholesale and industry. The solution portfolio for grocery comprises innovative automation concepts for both online and brick-and-mortar food retail.

Media Contact

Kirstin Robison, Pitch Public Relations, 1 480-363-5371, [email protected], www.pitchpublicrelations.com

SOURCE Takeoff Technologies