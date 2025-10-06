Knauf Insulation Earns Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Across Full Portfolio of Residential and Commercial Performance+® Products

"Earning the Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification across our full Performance+® portfolio underscores our commitment to energy-efficient, science-backed products that support healthier indoor environments," said Heather Cykoski, Chief Commercial Officer for Knauf. Post this

This comprehensive approach to certification reinforces Knauf's belief that every part of a building, from visible walls to hidden mechanical systems, should contribute to healthier indoor air.

The Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Program, a collaborative initiative between ASL and AAFA, helps consumers identify products that contribute to a healthier indoor environment. Products undergo rigorous independent testing to meet scientific standards to earn the Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Mark.

To earn the certification, the Knauf Performance+® Certified Asthma & Allergy Friendly® products underwent comprehensive scientific testing and demonstrated:

Compliance with airborne dust, particle, and fiber limits following installation and room disturbance

Resistance to fungal growth

VOC emissions below strict criteria 24 hours and 14 days post-installation

Absence of allergenic or sensitizing chemicals, or their concentration below levels of concern for sensitive individuals

"By certifying their entire Performance+® insulation portfolio, Knauf is setting a new standard for healthier buildings," said Dr. John McKeon, CEO of Allergy Standards Limited. "As insulation plays a critical role in managing air quality, moisture, and comfort, this achievement reflects Knauf's long-term commitment to science-based solutions that help reduce exposure to asthma and allergy triggers such as mold, VOCs, and airborne particles."

"The asthma and allergy community will now have another trusted option thanks to Knauf's efforts to ensure their Performance+® products meet the strict standards of the Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification program," said Kenneth Mendez, president and CEO of AAFA. "This range of products expands the choices available for those seeking building materials designed to promote healthier indoor air quality."

In 2024, the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) recognized Knauf Insulation with the Global Innovation Award for its Certified Performance+® fiberglass insulation. The award highlights Knauf's role in pushing the boundaries of innovation, sustainability, and healthier building practices.

"At Knauf, we believe healthier indoor air should be available to everyone," said Heather Cykoski, Chief Commercial Officer for Knauf. "Earning the Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification across our full Performance+® portfolio underscores our commitment to energy-efficient, science-backed products that support healthier indoor environments."

Knauf's Performance+® fiberglass insulation has also earned other recognitions that support healthier indoor environments, including Verified Healthier Air. The efforts extend beyond products. Through its ongoing philanthropic partnerships and community initiatives, Knauf continues to demonstrate its belief that science-driven innovation, paired with community engagement, is essential to creating healthier indoor environments.

About the Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Program

The Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Program is a unique, groundbreaking collaboration between the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) and Allergy Standards Limited (ASL). The program tests and certifies products against strict standards to prove their suitability for people with asthma and allergies. Products passing these tests earn the Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Mark. The Certification Program works with retailers and manufacturers to offer consumers products for a healthier home.

Certified products include air cleaners, air filters, paints, flooring, insulation, bedding, vacuum cleaners, washing machines, cleaning products, and more. Visit aafa.org/certified for more information.

About Knauf North America

Knauf North America is part of Knauf Group, a family-owned global manufacturer of building materials based in Iphofen, Germany. As a multi-billion dollar company, Knauf leverages the expertise of more than 40,000 employees across 300 production facilities in 90 countries. In North America, Knauf is a leading manufacturer of thermal and acoustical fiberglass insulation for residential, commercial, industrial, and metal building applications. Knauf's mission is to challenge conventional thinking and create innovative solutions that shape the way we live and build in the future, with care for the people who make them, the people who use them and the world we all depend on. For more information, visit www.knaufnorthamerica.com.

