Knauf Insulation, Inc Earns asthma & allergy friendly® Certification for Its Residential Insulation Product Line

"On behalf of the more than 100 million people in the United States with asthma and/or allergies, we commend Knauf for taking this step to get more of their products CERTIFIED asthma and allergy friendly®," said Kenneth Mendez, President and CEO of AAFA. Post this

By extending its CERTIFIED portfolio into the residential sector, Knauf demonstrates its continued commitment to improving indoor air quality across all environments—from workplaces to educational facilities to homes. With more than 100 million people in the United States affected by asthma and/or allergies, Knauf's new residential insulation products provide an important solution for healthier indoor air quality where people live, learn and work.

Knauf's residential insulation products earned the asthma & allergy friendly® certification by undergoing comprehensive scientific testing and demonstrating:

Compliance with airborne dust, particle, and fiber limits following installation and room disturbance

Resistance to fungal growth

Volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions met strict criteria for acceptable levels both 24 hours and 14 days post-installation

Absence of allergenic or sensitizing chemicals, or their concentration below levels of concern for sensitive individuals

"Expanding our asthma & allergy friendly® insulation product line to now include residential applications reflects our commitment to provide healthier choices for everyone," said Nathan Walker, SVP of Sales, Marketing, and Innovation at Knauf. "We take pride in embedding this certification into our products, ensuring they meet the highest standards for indoor air quality and performance."

Insulation products may release VOCs, dust, and other particulates into the air during and after installation, which can impact individuals with sensitive airways like people with asthma and allergies. The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program ensures that Knauf's insulation products meet strict criteria for VOC emissions, particulate release, and mold resistance, making them a healthier choice for both residential and commercial applications.

"Expanding the asthma & allergy friendly® certification into residential insulation is an important step in improving indoor air quality for households," said Dr. John McKeon, CEO of ASL. "Knauf's commitment to meeting our rigorous scientific standards helps ensure that homeowners can feel confident they are choosing products that contribute to a healthier living environment by helping to reduce allergens and improving indoor air quality."

"On behalf of the more than 100 million people in the United States with asthma and/or allergies, we commend Knauf for taking this step to get more of their products CERTIFIED asthma and allergy friendly®," said Kenneth Mendez, President and CEO of AAFA. "We spend 90 percent of our time indoors and taking steps to reduce airway irritants in the built environment makes the air healthier not just for people with asthma and allergies, but for everyone."

Knauf's insulation products that have earned the asthma & allergy friendly® certification include:

Performance+™ EcoBatt® Insulation

Performance+™ EcoRoll® Insulation

Performance+™ Jet Stream® Ultra Blowing Wool

Performance+™ EcoFIll® WX Blowing Wool

Performance+™ Jet Stream Max Blowing Wool

About the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program

The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program is a unique, groundbreaking collaboration between the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) and Allergy Standards Limited (ASL). This program helps people make informed purchases for a healthier home. The program tests products against strict standards. Products passing these tests earn the CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly® mark. Certified products include air cleaners, bedding, cleaning products, flooring, paints, vacuum cleaners, washing machines, and more. For more information about the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program, visit: aafa.org/certified

About Knauf Insulation

Knauf North America is part of Knauf Group, a family-owned global manufacturer of building materials based in Iphofen, Germany. As a multi-billion-dollar company, Knauf leverages the expertise of over 40,000 employees across 300 production facilities in 90 countries. In North America, Knauf Insulation is a leading manufacturer of thermal and acoustical fiberglass insulation for residential, commercial, industrial, OEM, and metal building applications. Knauf's mission is to challenge conventional thinking and create innovative solutions that shape the way we live and build in the future, with care for the people who make them, the people who use them, and the world we all depend on. For more information, visit https://www.knaufnorthamerica.com/en-us

Media Contact

Brianna Williams, asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program, 1 540-538-3286, [email protected], https://www.asthmaandallergyfriendly.com/USA/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program