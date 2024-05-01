Knauf Insulation,Inc Earns asthma & allergy friendly® Certification for its New Performance+ Portfolio of HVAC Fiberglass Insulation

"Knauf's development of this innovative insulation product that meets our program's standards will help improve indoor air quality – even though you can't see it, it will be making a difference," said Kenneth Mendez, President and CEO of AAFA. Post this

Knauf Insulation, Inc., a leading, family-owned global manufacturer of fiberglass insulation, is launching this new expanded CERTIFIED line to coincide with National Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month, observed in May. With over 100 million people in the United States affected by asthma and/or allergies, Knauf's initiative addresses the critical need for indoor air quality improvement. This product line in particular addresses concerns about indoor air pollutants, such as volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

"This certification is a testament to how deeply we care about what goes into our products, how they are made, and most importantly how they will impact installers and occupants," said Nathan Walker, SVP Sales, Marketing and Innovation.

To earn the certification, the Knauf Performance+ CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly® product line underwent comprehensive scientific testing and demonstrated:

Compliance with airborne dust, particle, and fiber limits following installation and room disturbance

Resistance to fungal growth

VOC emissions below strict criteria 24 hours and 14 days post-installation

Absence of allergenic or sensitizing chemicals, or their concentration below levels of concern for sensitive individuals

"We commend Knauf's proactive approach to addressing indoor air quality concerns through the expansion of their CERTIFIED product line," said Dr. John McKeon, CEO of ASL. "By meeting our rigorous standards, Knauf reaffirms its commitment to providing consumers with high-quality products that contribute to improved indoor air quality and healthier indoor spaces."

"People spend about 90% of their time indoors," said Kenneth Mendez, President and CEO of AAFA. "When it comes to indoor air in our homes, we don't often think about what we can't see, like insulation that is behind walls or around ventilation systems. Knauf's development of this innovative insulation product that meets our program's standards will help improve indoor air quality – even though you can't see it, it will be making a difference."

About the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program

The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program is a unique, groundbreaking collaboration between the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) and Allergy Standards Limited (ASL). This program helps people make informed purchases for a healthier home. The program tests products against strict standards. Products passing these tests earn the CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly® mark. Certified products include air cleaners, bedding, cleaning products, flooring, paints, vacuum cleaners, washing machines, and more. For more information about the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program, visit: aafa.org/certified

About Knauf Insulation

Knauf North America is part of Knauf Group, a family-owned global manufacturer of building materials based in Iphofen, Germany. As a multi-billion-dollar company Knauf leverages the expertise of over 40,000 employees across 300 production facilities in 90 countries. In North America Knauf Insulation is a leading manufacturer of thermal and acoustical fiberglass insulation for residential, commercial, industrial, OEM and metal building applications. Knauf's mission is to challenge conventional thinking and create innovative solutions that shape the way we live and build in the future, with care for the people who make them, the people who use them and the world we all depend on. For more information, visit https://www.knaufnorthamerica.com/en-us

Media Contact

Brianna Williams, asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program, 1 1 540-538-3286, [email protected], https://www.asthmaandallergyfriendly.com/USA/

SOURCE asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program