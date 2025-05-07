Knauf North America Earns Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification for its Pipe and Tank Fiberglass Insulation Products

"Expanding our portfolio of Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certified products to include pipe and tank insulation reinforces our belief that every part of a building should contribute to better indoor air quality and comfort," said Linda McGovern, Knauf North America. Post this

For the more than 100 million people in the United States with asthma and/or allergies, exposure to particulate matter may irritate airways and significantly affect health and comfort. The Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Program ensures that products like Knauf's meet strict scientific standards that help minimize these exposures.

To earn the certification, the Knauf Performance+ Certified Asthma & Allergy Friendly® product line underwent comprehensive scientific testing and demonstrated:

Compliance with airborne dust, particle, and fiber limits following installation and room disturbance

Resistance to fungal growth

VOC emissions below strict criteria 24 hours and 14 days post-installation

Absence of allergenic or sensitizing chemicals, or their concentration below levels of concern for sensitive individuals

"At Knauf, we're committed to raising the standard for healthier buildings. Expanding our portfolio of Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certified products to include pipe and tank insulation reinforces our belief that every part of a building should contribute to better indoor air quality and comfort," said Linda McGovern, VP of Marketing and Customer Experience at Knauf North America.

"AAFA commends Knauf for reaching this important milestone in their commitment to developing products that promote healthier indoor environments across residential, commercial, and industrial settings," said Kenneth Mendez, president and CEO of AAFA. "Pipe and tank insulation products that meet the Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification standards support a whole building approach to improving indoor air quality."

"Knauf continues to lead by example with their proactive approach to Certified building materials," said Dr. John McKeon, CEO of Allergy Standards Limited. "Their expansion into Certified pipe and tank insulation demonstrates that healthier indoor air quality should be a consideration in every part of a building -whether visible or hidden."

About the Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Program

The Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Program is a unique, groundbreaking collaboration between the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) and Allergy Standards Limited (ASL). The program tests and certifies products against strict standards to prove their suitability for people with asthma and allergies. Products passing these tests earn the Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Mark. The Certification Program works with retailers and manufacturers to offer consumers products for a healthier home.

Certified products include air cleaners, air filters, paints, bedding, vacuum cleaners, washing machines, cleaning products, and more. Visit aafa.org/certified for more information.

About Knauf North America

Knauf North America is part of Knauf Group, a family-owned global manufacturer of building materials based in Iphofen, Germany. As a multi-billion dollar company, Knauf leverages the expertise of more than 40,000 employees across 300 production facilities in 90 countries. In North America, Knauf is a leading manufacturer of thermal and acoustical fiberglass insulation for residential, commercial, industrial, and metal building applications. Knauf's mission is to challenge conventional thinking and create innovative solutions that shape the way we live and build in the future, with care for the people who make them, the people who use them and the world we all depend on. For more information, visit www.knaufnorthamerica.com

Media Contact

Sarajane Sparks, Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Program, 1 540-538-3286, [email protected], https://www.asthmaandallergyfriendly.com/USA/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Program