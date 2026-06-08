KNEX Launches AI Agent Pack for Oracle EBS to Cut Manual Finance Work and Deliver Real-Time Insights

We believe enterprise applications are evolving toward an agent-driven model (...) The AI Agent Pack for Oracle E-Business Suite is an important step in that direction - helping finance teams access information instantly and work more efficiently. Post this

The initial release includes four specialized agents, with additional capabilities planned as part of the product roadmap:

Payables Knowledge Agent – Delivers instant answers to accounts payable questions using live Oracle EBS data, including invoice status, pending invoices by vendor, payment status, and voided transactions.

– Delivers instant answers to accounts payable questions using live Oracle EBS data, including invoice status, pending invoices by vendor, payment status, and voided transactions. Receivables Knowledge Agent – Provides real-time visibility into customer invoice status, unpaid balances, and accounts receivable aging information.

– Provides real-time visibility into customer invoice status, unpaid balances, and accounts receivable aging information. Procurement Knowledge Agent – Helps users identify unmatched receipts, uninvoiced purchase orders, and items requiring accruals while providing greater visibility into purchasing activity.

– Helps users identify unmatched receipts, uninvoiced purchase orders, and items requiring accruals while providing greater visibility into purchasing activity. General Ledger Knowledge Agent – Delivers immediate access to account balances, journal status, and accounting period information, enabling faster responses to accounting inquiries.

"Finance teams are under increasing pressure to deliver faster insights while managing growing operational complexity," said Gustavo Gonzalez, CTO of KNEX Technology. "We believe enterprise applications are evolving toward an agent-driven model, where users interact with systems through intelligent assistants rather than traditional navigation. The AI Agent Pack for Oracle E-Business Suite is an important step in that direction - helping finance teams access information instantly and work more efficiently."

Unlike traditional reporting and inquiry processes that often require users to navigate multiple screens and modules, the KNEX AI Agent Pack provides guided access to enterprise information through conversational AI. The solution is designed to complement existing Oracle EBS functionality, allowing organizations to introduce practical AI capabilities without requiring major system changes or transformation initiatives.

The release reflects KNEX's broader vision for agentic enterprise applications, where AI agents help users work more efficiently by surfacing relevant information, answering questions, and supporting day-to-day business operations within the systems they already use.

Looking ahead, KNEX plans to expand the AI Agent Pack with additional capabilities, including an Invoice Import Agent, Payables Close Assistant, Receivables Close Assistant, General Ledger Close Assistant, General Ledger Allocation Assistant, and Cash Reconciliation Assistant. These future enhancements will further automate key finance processes and extend the value of embedded AI across the Oracle EBS ecosystem.

"Our goal is to make enterprise applications more intelligent, accessible, and productive," added Gonzalez. "By embedding AI directly into Oracle E-Business Suite, we're helping organizations modernize the user experience while unlocking faster access to the information needed to run the business."

To learn more about the KNEX AI Agent Pack for Oracle E-Business Suite or schedule a demonstration, visit www.knextech.com.

Media Contact

Husna Ghayaisi, KNEX Technology, 1 9492320760, [email protected], KNEX Technology

SOURCE KNEX Technology