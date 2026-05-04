KNEX Launches AI Agent Pack for PeopleSoft to Simplify HR Processes and Enhance Employee Experience

KNEX introduces AI Agent Pack for PeopleSoft, bringing embedded AI agents to streamline HR processes and improve user experience

IRVINE, Calif., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KNEX Technology, a recognized Oracle Partner, announced the launch of its AI Agent Pack for PeopleSoft, a set of embedded, domain-specific AI agents designed to simplify complex HR processes, improve employee self-service, and enhance decision-making across PeopleSoft environments.

Built to work within existing systems, the AI Agent Pack introduces intuitive, conversational interactions into traditionally rigid HR workflows – helping organizations reduce administrative burden while improving clarity and accessibility for employees and HR teams alike.

The initial release includes three high-impact agents with more planned in our roadmap:

Benefits Explanation Agent – Clearly explains plan eligibility, coverage, and costs using plan documentation and configurations

– Clearly explains plan eligibility, coverage, and costs using plan documentation and configurations Payslip Explanation Agent – Breaks down earnings, deductions, and tax changes in plain language

– Breaks down earnings, deductions, and tax changes in plain language Leave Management Agent – Projects future leave balances to support better time-off planning

"AI should make enterprise systems easier to use, not more complicated," said Basheer Khan, CEO of KNEX Technology. "With the AI Agent Pack for PeopleSoft, we're focused on practical use cases that remove friction from everyday HR interactions. Whether it's understanding a payslip, navigating benefits, or planning time off, these agents bring clarity directly into the user experience while working within the systems our customers already rely on."

The KNEX AI Agent Pack is designed to complement existing PeopleSoft functionality without requiring system replacement or major transformation efforts. By focusing on guided, conversational support and targeted automation, organizations can quickly introduce AI-driven capabilities where they deliver the most value.

The release reflects KNEX's broader approach to enterprise AI, prioritizing practical, high-impact use cases that move beyond experimentation and deliver measurable outcomes.

Looking ahead, KNEX will continue expanding the AI Agent Pack across additional HR workflows, including benefits optimization, payroll anomaly detection, workforce management, recruiting intelligence, and compliance monitoring –further extending the reach of embedded AI across the PeopleSoft experience. To see the full roadmap and learn more about the KNEX AI Agent Pack for PeopleSoft, click here.

Media Contact

Husna Ghayaisi, KNEX Technology, 1 9492320760, [email protected], www.knextech.com

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SOURCE KNEX Technology