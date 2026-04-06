KNEX Launches Native Oracle Fusion Cloud Point of Sale Solution Built for Wholesale Distribution Industry

KNEX Technology has introduced the KNEX Point of Sale solution, a purpose-built, Oracle Cloud–native application designed in close collaboration with wholesale distribution leaders to mirror how branch teams actually operate. Inspired by the need for speed, trust, and human connection at the front counter, the solution combines a familiar, relationship‑driven sales experience with a modern, intuitive interface built on Oracle Cloud and the Oracle Redwood design system. The result is a faster, frictionless order‑to‑invoice journey that preserves service culture while enabling scalable, AI‑enabled counter sales.

IRVINE, Calif., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KNEX Technology, a global Oracle partner and leader in AI-centric enterprise innovation, has introduced the KNEX Point of Sale solution – a purpose-built solution created in close partnership with the wholesale distribution community to reflect how branch teams actually work. Fully native to Oracle Cloud, it brings the familiar, relationship-driven feel of front-counter sales into a modern, intuitive digital experience.

The KNEX Point of Sale solution was inspired directly by conversations with wholesale distribution (WSD) leaders who emphasized the importance of speed, trust, and human connection at the counter. In one roundtable, the CEO of a multi-billion-dollar distributor shared that there was still "no perfect solution" for front-counter transactions – especially one that could scale without sacrificing that tight-knit, service-first culture wholesalers are known for. KNEX took that message to heart.

Built from scratch using Oracle Cloud's robust infrastructure and the Oracle Redwood design system, the KNEX Point of Sale solution recreates the feel of walking into a branch where the sales team knows your name, your order history, and exactly how you like to work. It streamlines the entire order-to-invoice journey while keeping the experience fast, friendly, and familiar.

"Front-of-house teams need more than a tool – they need an experience that mirrors how strong WSD relationships are built," said Basheer Khan, CEO at KNEX Technology. "Our KNEX Point of Sale offering gives distributors a modern, intuitive platform that connects seamlessly with Oracle Cloud while preserving the service culture that defines this industry."

With built-in speed, real-time visibility, and an interface designed for busy branch environments, the KNEX Point of Sale offering removes manual friction, accelerates every transaction, and helps sales teams deliver the level of service their customers rely on every day.

"This is the kind of innovation our wholesale distribution customers have been asking for - AI that transforms everyday counter sales into strategic selling," said Ashley Anderson, Oracle Director of Wholesale Distribution Strategy. "Tools like the KNEX Point of Sale solution help them serve their own customers faster and more consistently, and it's exciting to see partners building solutions that truly reflect how this community works."

With the KNEX Point of Sale app, front-counter service finally meets the speed, simplicity, and experience today's distributors expect. For more information, reach out to us at [email protected].

Media Contact

Husna Gyasi, KNEX Technology, 1 9492320760, [email protected], https://knextech.com/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE KNEX Technology