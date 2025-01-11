KNEX Technology CTO Gustavo Gonzalez Elected 2025 President-Elect of OATUG

OATUG has played a pivotal role in my professional growth, and it is a privilege to contribute to this community which has enriched my career. As President-Elect, I look forward to collaborating with my peers to strengthen the Oracle user community and further its impact on businesses worldwide. Post this

"OATUG has played a pivotal role in my professional growth, and it is a privilege to contribute to this community which has enriched my career," said Gustavo Gonzalez. "As President-Elect, I look forward to collaborating with my peers to strengthen the Oracle user community and further its impact on businesses worldwide."

Gonzalez's election underscores his dedication to giving back to the Oracle ecosystem. A key focus of his role will include shaping OATUG's strategic initiatives, such as the annual Ascend Conference, which unites Oracle users, thought leaders, and technology innovators for unparalleled learning and networking opportunities.

The upcoming Ascend 2025 Conference, scheduled for June 8–11 in Orlando, Florida, promises to build on the success of the 2024 event, which attracted more than 1,800 attendees. With early bird registration now open, Gonzalez aims to ensure the conference continues to deliver transformative insights and experiences for the Oracle community.

About OATUG

The Oracle Applications & Technology Users Group (OATUG) is the premier global organization for Oracle users, providing year-round education, networking, and advocacy. OATUG empowers its members to unlock the full potential of Oracle solutions, fostering innovation and collaboration across industries.

About KNEX Technology

KNEX Technology is a trusted leader in Oracle Cloud solutions, delivering cutting-edge products and services to help businesses achieve their objectives. Through its innovative approach and customer-focused strategies, KNEX enables organizations to navigate the complexities of today's technology landscape. For more information, visit www.knextech.com.

Media Contact

