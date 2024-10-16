KNEX Technology Unveils Cutting-Edge Testing Suite for Oracle Fusion Applications

The KNEX Testing Suite is the only product built entirely on Oracle's RPA platform, making it a game-changer for our clients who rely on Oracle Fusion Applications. Post this

Key Features of the KNEX Testing Suite:

Fully Automated Testing: Automates the end-to-end testing of Oracle Fusion Applications with zero human intervention, powered by Oracle's Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

Self-Service Capability: Offers a business user-friendly, self-service functionality that is embedded in Fusion Applications where users can select test scenarios, configure parameters, and run tests autonomously.

Pre-Built Test Scenarios: The current build supports all the financial modules: General Ledger, Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, Fixed Assets and Cash Management

Test Scenario Extensibility: The underlying RPA platform provides built-in capability to extend and add to the pre-built test scenarios. Users can define new scenarios to be executed to test edge cases that are unique to the business.

Error Detection and Reporting: The suite captures screenshots of any errors detected during testing, with customizable options for error reporting.

Customizable Test Data: Clients can override default test values and input their test data, as well as select specific business units or ledgers, ensuring flexibility for unique business needs.

Fast and Scalable Execution: Executes tests at high speed, significantly reducing testing time compared to manual methods. The suite allows for multiple tests to run in parallel across multiple users and modules.

Comprehensive Reporting: Delivers detailed PDF reports for each test run, featuring success and failure logs, and the option to include screenshots for both successes and errors.

KNEX Technology's CEO, Basheer Khan, commented on the release: "The KNEX Testing Suite is the only product built entirely on Oracle's RPA platform, making it a game-changer for our clients who rely on Oracle Fusion Applications. With our solution, clients can reduce their testing time significantly while maintaining high-quality validation of updates to their configuration, ensuring a smooth update process every quarter."

The KNEX Testing Suite was launched at Oracle CloudWorld 2024, where KNEX Technology showcased its capabilities with live demonstrations. Early adopters are invited to experience the future of testing automation and witness the dramatic improvements in speed, efficiency, and accuracy.

