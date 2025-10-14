KNEX Unveils Major Upgrade to Its Testing Suite for Oracle Fusion Applications

KNEX Technology launches the KNEX Testing Suite (KTS), an embedded solution in Oracle Fusion Applications that automates testing after each quarterly update, helping organizations reduce manual effort, ensure accuracy, and maintain business continuity.
IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KNEX Technology, a trusted Oracle partner and leader in enterprise automation solutions, today announced a significant upgrade to its KNEX Testing Suite (KTS) — an embedded testing solution within Oracle Fusion Applications that automates functional testing after each quarterly update. The enhanced release adds powerful new automation features built on Oracle's Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform. With these updates, customers can fully automate pre- and post-update testing within Oracle Fusion Applications — accelerating testing cycles, reducing downtime, and maintaining business continuity with greater confidence.
"KTS was built to simplify testing of Fusion Applications after every quarterly update, delivering an effortless experience for Oracle customers," said Basheer Khan, CEO of KNEX. "With automation built right into Fusion, our clients can now test faster, gain better visibility, and maintain confidence in every update cycle."
End-to-End Automated Testing Inside Oracle Fusion
Unlike traditional external testing tools, KNEX Testing Suite is natively embedded within Oracle Fusion, allowing business users to select, configure, and execute tests directly within their Oracle environment.
KTS comes with pre-built test scenarios covering all major modules:
- Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)
- Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM)
- Human Capital Management (HCM)
Key Features
- Fully Automated Testing: Execute end-to-end tests across Fusion modules with zero manual intervention.
- Extensible Framework: Add, modify, and sequence test cases for unique business needs using Oracle RPA.
- Self-Service Interface: Business-friendly configuration and execution without IT dependency.
- Fast & Scalable: Run multiple tests in parallel across users and modules, cutting testing time drastically.
- Comprehensive Reporting: Generate detailed reports with logs and screenshots for both successes and failures.
- Customizable Test Data: Override defaults and tailor tests for specific business units, ledgers, or data sets.
Ensuring Confidence Through Automation
KTS provides detailed error detection and visual reporting, helping customers confidently validate every update. Screenshots and customizable error logs give IT and finance teams the transparency they need to troubleshoot and ensure accuracy.
With its extensible design and business-user accessibility, KTS marks a significant step forward in KNEX's mission to make Oracle automation smarter, faster, and simpler.
About KNEX Technology
KNEX Technology is a leading Oracle partner specializing in automation, integration, and AI-driven enterprise solutions. With deep expertise in Oracle Fusion Applications and a proven track record across industries, KNEX helps organizations modernize operations, improve performance, and accelerate innovation through intelligent automation.
