KNEX Unveils Major Upgrade to Its Testing Suite for Oracle Fusion Applications

"With automation built right into Fusion, our clients can now test faster, gain better visibility, and maintain confidence in every update cycle." - Basheer Khan, CEO of KNEX

End-to-End Automated Testing Inside Oracle Fusion

Unlike traditional external testing tools, KNEX Testing Suite is natively embedded within Oracle Fusion, allowing business users to select, configure, and execute tests directly within their Oracle environment.

KTS comes with pre-built test scenarios covering all major modules:

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM)

Human Capital Management (HCM)

Key Features

Fully Automated Testing: Execute end-to-end tests across Fusion modules with zero manual intervention.

Extensible Framework: Add, modify, and sequence test cases for unique business needs using Oracle RPA.

Self-Service Interface: Business-friendly configuration and execution without IT dependency.

Fast & Scalable: Run multiple tests in parallel across users and modules, cutting testing time drastically.

Comprehensive Reporting: Generate detailed reports with logs and screenshots for both successes and failures.

Customizable Test Data: Override defaults and tailor tests for specific business units, ledgers, or data sets.

Ensuring Confidence Through Automation

KTS provides detailed error detection and visual reporting, helping customers confidently validate every update. Screenshots and customizable error logs give IT and finance teams the transparency they need to troubleshoot and ensure accuracy.

With its extensible design and business-user accessibility, KTS marks a significant step forward in KNEX's mission to make Oracle automation smarter, faster, and simpler.

About KNEX Technology

KNEX Technology is a leading Oracle partner specializing in automation, integration, and AI-driven enterprise solutions. With deep expertise in Oracle Fusion Applications and a proven track record across industries, KNEX helps organizations modernize operations, improve performance, and accelerate innovation through intelligent automation.

