Knobēz Leverages Strategic Partnerships to Meet Surging Demand, Now Live on Amazon, Walmart.com and Target.com

The latest Knobez collections are made out of silicone to offer a more detailed and higher quality design, such as its signature viral Red Peppermint Knobez. Knobēz stretch to grip over existing hardware in a matter of seconds. The patented design enables the Knobēz stretchy cylinder underneath each design to be used on a variety of cabinet knob shapes and sizes, ranging from 1" to 1 1/2" in diameter.

Founded by former educator Morgan Uhl, Knobēz offers a fresh approach to home decor with stylish, clutter-free accents that fit securely over knobs, making them both functional and stylish in seconds. In addition to the peppermint design, The Christmas Collection features gingerbread houses, snowflakes, and more.

"To see something I created now on the digital shelves of Target, Walmart and Amazon is surreal," said Uhl. "I designed Knobēz to solve a small problem in a simple, beautiful way, and now, thanks to the power of community and strategic partners, we're bringing joy to homes across the country."

With its clever design and growing fan base, Knobēz has captured attention online through organic social media buzz, earning millions of views and enthusiastic user-generated content that showcases its versatility and charm.

Invented by Morgan Uhl, a former educator of over 20 years, Knobēz decorative knob covers grip over your existing knob hardware to add a clutter-free decoration in a matter of seconds. You can still use your hardware for function!

