Knock, Knock, Whooz There? The Hootie Whooz, Where Hip-Hop Meets Early Literacy--Making Reading & Phonics Fun Through Rap!

The creative force behind The Hootie Whooz combines decades of experience in education, entertainment, and music production, drawing from an impressive legacy of animation and storytelling excellence.

Dr. Aulsondro "Emcee N.I.C.E." Hamilton brings his expertise as a Billboard Chart topping, multi-platinum music producer and educational innovator to the project. With a career spanning 30 years in the entertainment industry, including creating Netflix's groundbreaking animated series Da Jammies, Dr. Hamilton understands how to merge hip-hop culture with meaningful learning experiences. His work has earned him numerous accolades, including Stellar Awards and recognition as a GRAMMY U Mentor, he is "The Unsung Architect of Cultural Bridges".

Dr. Hamilton's animation journey was shaped by mentorship from industry legends, including:

Peter Keefe (creator of Voltron)

(creator of Voltron) Galen Walker (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles producer)

(Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles producer) Ralph Farquhar (The Proud Family, Moesha creator)

(The Proud Family, Moesha creator) Oscar-winner Tyree Dillihay (Hair Love, Bob the Builder)

Notably, his artistic lineage includes his uncle Ron Husband, Disney's first Black animator, whose 38-year career included work on classics like The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and The Lion King. This rich heritage informs The Hootie Whooz's commitment to quality animation and inclusive storytelling.

Professor Chantal S. Grayson complements the team with her background in education and literacy advocacy. A licensed real estate professional and author of multiple books promoting literacy, Professor Grayson has dedicated her career to creating educational opportunities for underserved communities. Her 2023 Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes her commitment to empowering young learners through creative approaches to education.

Meet the Characters

At the heart of The Hootie Whooz are memorable characters who make learning phonics an adventure:

Coach N.I.C.E., voiced by Dr. Hamilton, serves as the wise musical guide who teaches phonics through rap and rhythm. His clever wordplay and engaging delivery make complex concepts simple for young viewers.

Ms. Tallie, voiced by Professor Grayson, brings energy and enthusiasm to grammar and vocabulary lessons through catchy songs and interactive segments.

The Owlets - a trio of young bird characters who learn alongside the audience:

Geo explores word patterns and language structures

Little Hootie masters sounds through playful sound effects

Vowels demonstrates how letters work together to create words

Educational Innovation Through Entertainment

The Hootie Whooz stands out in children's programming through its unique approach:

Music-Based Learning: The series uses original rap songs and musical numbers to teach phonics principles, capitalizing on music's proven ability to enhance memory and retention.

Inclusive Design: The curriculum has been developed with input from literacy specialists to support diverse learners, including children with dyslexia and other learning differences.

Interactive Elements: Each episode encourages physical participation, with call-and-response segments and movement-based learning activities.

Standards-Aligned Content: While entertaining, the series maintains rigorous educational standards, ensuring it complements classroom instruction.

A Legacy of Animation Excellence

The series carries forward the tradition of its creators' mentors and family legacy.

Professor Grayson: "This series bridges the gap between entertainment and practical education, proving that joy is the best teacher."

With its unique combination of entertainment and education, The Hootie Whooz promises to be a valuable resource for parents and educators looking to inspire a love of reading in young learners.

