Knolewood, a new luxury residential community, arrives in McLean, Virginia

Presented by Mona Banes of TTR Sotheby's International Realty and Lisa Joy of Corcoran McEnearney, Knolewood brings together three of the region's most acclaimed custom home builders — Artisan Builders, Galileo Signature, and Winthrop Custom Homes — to create a limited collection of just 24 bespoke estates.

Set on the last remaining undeveloped parcels in McLean, Virginia, each residence reflects a collaboration between visionary architects, designers, and builders who share a commitment to artistry, authenticity, and enduring value.

"What makes Knolewood extraordinary is the shared commitment to excellence," says Mona Banes, Senior Vice President at TTR Sotheby's International Realty.

"This collaboration between the region's most accomplished builders delivers a level of artistry and customization rarely seen in today's market."

Rooted in craftsmanship and curated for contemporary life, each home at Knolewood is an architectural statement that marries modern elegance with classic proportions. Expansive green spaces, tree-lined streets, and thoughtful land planning ensure a sense of tranquility just minutes from Tysons Corner, downtown McLean, Virginia, and the Capital Beltway.

Every residence in Knolewood will be custom-built, reflecting the meticulous open-book process that emphasizes transparency, precision, and collaboration. Homebuyers will work directly with dedicated project teams, ensuring each detail —from architectural vision to final finishes — is executed flawlessly.

