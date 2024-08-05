KnoPro by NAF Receives Honorable Mention in Fast Company's 2024 Innovation by Design Awards

"Since launching KnoPro last year, over 97% of participating students have reported noticeable improvements in critical skills such as collaboration, communication, problem-solving, and social awareness, equipping them for success in their future careers." Post this

Only 2% of high schoolers complete a paid internship. On the KnoPro platform, students participate in work-based learning challenges to win cash and other prizes while being mentored by real-world professionals and, ultimately, building future-ready skill sets. KnoPro is currently used by thousands of students and teachers from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the Virgin Islands.

"This work is making a difference for the next generation," said Graham Ericksen, Chief Strategy Officer, Modus. "We're proud to partner with NAF to help close the STEM talent gap."

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition for KnoPro, the online destination for career-focused project-based learning," said Lindsey Dixon, NAF's Vice President of Product. "Since launching last year, over 97% of participating students have reported noticeable improvements in critical skills such as collaboration, communication, problem-solving, and social awareness, equipping them for success in their future careers."

About NAF:

NAF is a national education non-profit that brings schools and businesses together to better prepare students of all backgrounds. Since 1980, NAF has led a movement for immersive, career-focused teaching and work-based learning. With the support of NAF community-based advisory boards, schools connect with the workforce to fuel shared progress—from creating culturally responsive curriculum and paid internship opportunities, to fostering innovation and building future-ready businesses. NAF helps students explore career options, create a plan for the future, and take part in hands-on, work-based learning unlike anything traditional public education systems can offer. NAF puts students on a path to achieving their full potential.

NAF has grown from one NAF Academy of Finance in New York City to hundreds of academies across the country focusing on growing industries including finance, hospitality and tourism, information technology, engineering, and health sciences; and support programs of study that are aligned with the National Career Clusters Framework. During the 2023-24 school year, over 113,000 students attended over 600 NAF academies across 34 states and territories. In 2023, NAF academies reported 99% of seniors graduated with 89% of graduates planning to go to college. Learn more at naf.org.

About Modus

Modus is a people-centered, tech-forward, strategic digital consultancy that helps leading organizations solve core business challenges and discover innovative opportunities. Headquartered in NYC with offices worldwide, we design, build, and market digital products and experiences that people love. For more information, visit modusagency.com.

Media Contact

