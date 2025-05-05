Knot To Be Missed: Papa Murphy's Launches Garlic Knots to Satisfy Guest Cravings for Savory, Shareable Sides

The new menu addition delivers fresh-baked, buttery goodness — perfect for pairing with pizza or enjoying on their own — and joins the brand's popular Mix 'n' Match lineup.

VANCOUVER, Wash., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Papa Murphy's Take 'n' Bake Pizza is bringing big flavor to the table with the nationwide launch of its brand-new Garlic Knots, now available at participating locations starting May 5. As the brand's new, tasty bread-style offering, the Garlic Knots are designed to satisfy guest demand for a savory, indulgent side that completes any meal.

Each order includes six freshly prepared garlic knots, topped with a rich garlic butter sauce, an herb and cheese blend, and served with marinara dipping sauce for the ultimate finish.

Garlic Knots can be purchased separately or as part of Papa Murphy's Mix 'n' Match deal — where guests can choose two or more menu favorites for just $6.99 each.

"We're always committed to giving our guests great pizza and mealtime options, and Garlic Knots are the perfect addition to pizza night," said Dallas Massey, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Papa Murphy's. "They hit the sweet spot of craveable comfort food and quality - garlicky, buttery, and baked to perfection at home."

Now part of the Mix 'n' Match lineup, Garlic Knots join a growing list of delicious items including salads, desserts, calzones and select medium pizzas, making it easier than ever for guests to customize their meals with variety for a great value.

"Whether you're feeding the family or hosting a gathering, Garlic Knots are an easy way to round out your meal," Massey said. "They're a savory, shareable treat that brings even more flavor to your Papa Murphy's experience."

To learn more or to place an online order, visit PapaMurphys.com.

ABOUT PAPA MURPHY'S

Papa Murphy's International LLC ("Papa Murphy's") is a franchisor and operator of the largest Take 'n' Bake pizza brand in the United States, with over 1,000 franchised and corporate-owned locations across the U.S—plus locations in Canada and the UAE. It's no surprise that their story is a little unconventional. After all, Papa Murphy's brought an entirely new approach to the pizza industry. But their unique idea is a simple one: enrich life and community through craveable food. They focus on using quality ingredients, prepared fresh daily, to offer guests everyday meals to take 'n' bake at home with ease. In addition to take 'n' bake pizzas, Papa Murphy's offers a selection of salads, sides, desserts, and kid's options. Learn more and order online at papamurphys.com.

