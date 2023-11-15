Knotions Magazine Embraces the Cozy Season with Never Before Published Sock Designs

November is the perfect time to stock up on warm, cozy socks, and our issue gives knitters two great patterns to add to their repertoire. Post this

Knotions' November issue features two never-before-published cozy sock designs by Lori Wagner and Jill Bickers. Both sock patterns are knit top-down, with one pair featuring a traditional heel flap and the other, a Strong heel. Knitters will also enjoy two distinct looks with November's sock designs: one pair features simple ribbing and basic cables, and the other pair is a colorwork sock using mosaic knitting to incorporate the colors.

In addition to two new sock designs, the November issue also highlights the two pattern designers with Designer Focus features and offers Knotions' beloved Stitchopedias, which give in-depth insights on stitch patterns or methods. November's Stitchopedias include discussions of both star toes and picot cuffs, both in both top-down and toe-up techniques.

"November's issue of Knotions is a can't-miss for sock lovers," said Jody Richards, Knotions founder. "November is the perfect time to stock up on warm, cozy socks, and our issue gives knitters two great patterns to add to their repertoire. Knitters will also enjoy fun designer features and valuable insights to improve their craft with Stitchopedias."

For knitters who can't get enough of socks, Richards has also curated a growing eBook series called "SockStar" featuring patterns and tips for knitting socks. "SockStar" currently has three volumes available on the site, with the fourth, "SockStar: Getting Started," just released this month. The latest volume of "SockStar" features a worsted weight sock pattern for new sock knitters and over 20 valuable tips for knitters new to crafting socks.

Knotions proudly offers online patterns and tutorials at a la carte pricing to eager crafters where they are at and at whatever experience level fits their needs. Premium content is available in a monthly membership, where members receive the designs in all six editions of the magazine throughout the year. Knotions is also offering a special bundle deal for crafters who purchase both November sock patterns by visiting knotions.com/socks2023.

To learn more about Knotions, please visit knotions.com.

