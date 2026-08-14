Knotts Family Agency Highlights 'Get Paid to Get Trained' Program as San Bernardino County Foster Care Rate Exceeds State Average by 50%

Knotts Family Agency is highlighting the training needed to become a foster parent in San Bernardino County, where child welfare data show local foster care entries climbing well past the statewide rate. The agency's Get Paid to Get Trained program pairs that training requirement with financial stipends, easing a common barrier for prospective resource parents.

REDLANDS, Calif., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prospective foster parents in San Bernardino County must complete California's Resource Family Approval training before welcoming a child into their home. Knotts Family Agency (KFA) calls attention to that requirement through its Get Paid to Get Trained program, responding to a local need as entries outpace the statewide picture.

What Does Foster Parent Training Involve in San Bernardino County?

California's Resource Family Approval process covers trauma-informed care, safety planning and behavioral support, preparing caregivers before a placement begins. KFA frames this coursework as foundational rather than a formality, building the day-to-day skills parents rely on once a child actually arrives in their home.

"Through comprehensive trauma-informed training, you'll develop the skills and confidence necessary to address complex behavioral situations effectively," Knotts Family Agency explains.

The county recorded 1,743 new entries into foster care in 2025, reflecting a rate of 3.2 per 1,000 children. This rate significantly exceeds the statewide average of 2.1 per 1,000, matched only by Riverside County.

How Does "Get Paid to Get Trained" Support Resource Parents?

Get Paid to Get Trained pays resource parents for completing required state training. The program turns a compliance step into a recognized investment in caregiving skills, with support spanning several areas:

Training stipends: Resource parents receive payment for completing state-mandated coursework tied to their approval.

Bonus incentives: Parents who log more than 40 hours of training in a year become eligible for extra stipends.

Reimbursement support: Monthly reimbursements generally land near $50 above the state baseline, with select programs allowing higher rates.

Prospective foster parents can request an application to begin the process. KFA guides applicants through every step that follows.

Frequently Asked Questions

The following questions address common concerns about foster parent training in the county.

What training is required to become a foster parent in San Bernardino County?

California requires all prospective foster parents to complete Resource Family Approval training before a child is placed in their home. That training spans safety planning, behavioral support and working with children who have experienced trauma.

What makes Knotts Family Agency's training approach different?

Rather than treating coursework as a hurdle, the program compensates parents for the hours they invest. Those who surpass 40 training hours annually become eligible for additional stipends.

How are resource parents supported financially at Knotts Family Agency?

Financial support extends beyond the standard reimbursement baseline for most families. Specialized cases involving greater need can reach reimbursement of up to $6,000 monthly for one child.

About Knotts Family Agency

Knotts Family Agency has over 30 years of experience supporting foster and resource families across California through personalized training and financial support. The agency holds accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities and is a member of the California Alliance. Its Get Paid to Get Trained program reflects a broader commitment to reducing barriers that keep qualified caregivers from fostering.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Knotts Family Agency, 1 7179280683, [email protected], https://knottsfamilyagency.org/

SOURCE Knotts Family Agency