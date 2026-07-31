Knotts Family Agency Offers Affordable Foster Care Training in San Bernardino County Amid Training Provider Deficit

As a shortage of training providers limits the number of accessible options for prospective foster families across the region, Knotts Family Agency stands out as a reliable source of affordable foster care training in San Bernardino County. The agency brings over 30 years of experience and a resource-parent-first approach to families ready to open their homes.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For families looking for affordable foster care training in San Bernardino County, finding the right program is an important consideration. Knotts Family Agency addresses that demand directly, providing accessible training that caters to the needs of resource parents. The agency has served families across Southern California for over 30 years, building its practice around the principle that the resource parent is the primary client.

Why Is Foster Care Training in San Bernardino County Hard to Find?

Becoming a certified resource family in California requires completing mandatory preapproval training along with continuing education hours each year. It is a process that demands consistent access to qualified, affordable providers.

Across the state, that access has become increasingly strained. As insurance costs rise, several foster family agencies have scaled back services or closed entirely. These circumstances are making it harder for prospective resource parents to find support through the certification process. In San Bernardino County specifically, the combination of high social worker caseloads and limited agency capacity has left many families without a clear path to the training they need.

How Does Knotts Family Agency Support Resource Parents?

Knotts Family Agency fills that role by treating training as a genuine investment in the families it serves. The agency's "We Go to You" policy reflects a commitment to removing barriers. It provides direct support to families, meeting them where they are. Knotts Family Agency will help you identify a child who is right for your family and provide guidance throughout the process.

Financial transparency is central to how the agency operates, as well. Knotts Family Agency closely monitors monthly stipend and reimbursement rates, supporting resource parents who are balancing certification costs with the day-to-day demands of caring for children. Its goal is to create stable, nurturing placements, and that starts with families who feel genuinely prepared and supported.

About Knotts Family Agency

Knotts Family Agency is a licensed foster family and adoption agency serving Southern California with over 30 years of experience. With a parent-centric approach to foster care and adoption, the agency treats resource parents as its primary clients, investing significantly in their ongoing education and support.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Knotts Family Agency, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://knottsfamilyagency.org/

SOURCE Knotts Family Agency