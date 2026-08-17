Knotts Family Agency Reaffirms 24/7 Parent Support Guarantee With 15-Minute Response Time for Riverside County Foster Families

Knotts Family Agency has reaffirmed its 24/7 Parent Support Guarantee for foster families across Riverside County, backing the commitment with a 15-minute average response time for every after-hours call the agency receives.

REDLANDS, Calif., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Families seeking foster care agencies with 24/7 support in Riverside County can turn to Knotts Family Agency (KFA), which has renewed a specific promise to close that gap. The agency confirmed its Parent Support Guarantee remains active for every foster family it serves locally, backed by a dedicated after-hours team that answers calls in an average of 15 minutes.

What Does Around-the-Clock Foster Parent Support Actually Involve?

Emergencies involving a child in foster care rarely arrive during business hours, and KFA built its support model around that reality. Dedicated personnel remain on call around the clock so that foster parents can reach a real person immediately, and the 15-minute average response time applies specifically to families that the agency serves in the region.

"Become a foster parent in Riverside County through Knotts Family Agency, and you'll see the difference. We have been in the foster care and adoption sector since 1992. Our years of experience, combined with a unique approach to foster parenting, make us a credible leader in our field," according to Knotts Family Agency.

How Does This Guarantee Fit Into KFA's Broader Support Model?

Around-the-clock response is one piece of a wider Parent Delight philosophy that treats foster parents as partners. Local foster parents also benefit from:

Financial transparency: KFA reimburses foster parents at rates that typically exceed the state minimum by an average of $50 per month, with specialized programs offering higher rates for children with complex needs.

Training incentives: Foster parents completing over 40 hours of annual training may qualify for additional stipends.

Dedicated emotional support: Foster parents gain access to their own psychological support, separate from services provided to children in care.

With experience in California's foster care system since 1992, KFA pairs after-hours reliability with a foster-adopt pathway, respite options and ongoing training designed to keep families supported at every stage.

Frequently Asked Questions

The following questions address common concerns among people considering foster care in the area.

How can families find foster care agencies with 24/7 support in Riverside County?

Knotts Family Agency provides around-the-clock support to its local foster families through a dedicated after-hours team, averaging a 15-minute response time on emergency calls.

What is the difference between a foster parent and a resource parent?

In California, the terms are used interchangeably to describe caregivers approved under the state's unified framework to foster and, when appropriate, pursue foster-adopt for a child already in their care.

What other support do local foster parents receive?

Beyond after-hours response, foster parents receive training stipends, above-minimum reimbursements and dedicated psychological support throughout their fostering journey.

About Knotts Family Agency

Knotts Family Agency is a California foster family agency that has operated in the foster care and adoption sector since 1992. The agency approves and supports resource parents throughout the region and other California communities, offering training, reimbursement and respite programs built around its Parent Delight philosophy. KFA holds CARF accreditation and is a member of the California Alliance.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Knotts Family Agency, 1 7179280683, [email protected], https://knottsfamilyagency.org/

SOURCE Knotts Family Agency