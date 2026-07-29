Knotts Family Agency Welcomes Applications to Become a Foster Parent as Riverside County Faces Foster Shortages

A documented shortage of foster families has left thousands of children without stable, caring homes across the county. Knotts Family Agency is one place to apply to become a foster parent in Riverside County, providing over 30 years of experience and dedicated support for resource parents.

RIVERSIDE, Calif., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Knotts Family Agency seeks applicants to become foster parents in Riverside County, which faces a growing shortage of qualified families. It provides a parent-centered pathway into the foster care system with ongoing support built around the resource parent. The agency offers an accessible entry point for prospective foster parents interested in helping children amid this shortfall.

Why Does Riverside County Need More Foster Families?

The county has around 4,200 children in foster care or awaiting placement on any given day, according to county data. The shortage of qualified resource families has placed strain on an already stretched system, with some displaced children routed to temporary arrangements while waiting for stable homes. State-level oversight and a mandate for systemic reform have heightened the need for more qualified families to step forward.

Children of color, sibling groups and teens are among those with the highest need for stable placements. For many, foster care is a temporary step toward reunification with their families, but placement instability can complicate that path.

Where Can Someone Apply to Become a Foster Parent in Riverside County?

Knotts Family Agency is one of the established choices for anyone ready to begin the foster care licensing process. The agency takes a parent-centered approach, recognizing the resource parent as its primary client rather than treating family support as secondary. This philosophy drives the structure of its services, from initial inquiry through active placement.

Among its distinguishing features is a "We Go to You" policy that brings the application process to prospective families, removing scheduling and distance as barriers from the start. The agency also provides a secure online portal that allows applicants to monitor their progress through each stage of licensing. Over 30 years of experience in foster care and adoption means Knotts Family Agency brings practical depth to a process that can feel unfamiliar and intricate.

About Knotts Family Agency

Knotts Family Agency is a California Foster Family Agency (FFA) with over 30 years of experience supporting resource parents and the children placed in their care. It serves individuals and families across the region who are considering fostering or adoption, providing personalized training, education and ongoing support designed to help families succeed. Learn more at knottsfamilyagency.org.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Knotts Family Agency, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://knottsfamilyagency.org/

SOURCE Knotts Family Agency