Knott's Fine Foods Adds Flavor to Third Annual Eiffel Tower Classic Pickleball Tournament

Despite occasional rain delays, players filled eight dedicated pickleball courts to compete in both singles and doubles matches. Participants—ranging in age from 50 to 80—traveled from as far as Memphis, Knoxville and Mississippi to take part.

Stacy and Matt Benson, from Buchanan, Tennessee, have played pickleball together for nearly three years. Their passion for the sport even led them to install a court in their own backyard. Both expressed their appreciation for the Eiffel Tower Classic and the effort behind it. "It's so much work, but it pays off," Stacy said.

The free samples provided by Knott's were a highlight for the Bensons. Holding up a fried pickle dip tortilla wrap, Stacy added, "This is yummy! We really appreciate everything that Knott's does in sponsoring us!"

Paris Pickleball Club spokesperson Marsha Banasiewicz emphasized the value of the partnership. "We have been excited for the past two years to have Knott's sponsor our tournament and give away some great food, and we're looking forward to a long relationship with Knott's. We are so glad that everyone gets to come out and play!"

Proceeds from the tournament will support local park improvements and other community needs.

Knott's Fine Foods is a family-owned producer of deli-style favorites, well known for its Pimento Cheeses, Chicken Salads and Fried Pickle Dip. For more information about Knott's Foods and their range of products, visit knottsfoods.com or connect with them on social media at facebook.com/knottsfoods and instagram.com/knottsfoods. For inquiries, contact [email protected] or call 731-642-1961.

