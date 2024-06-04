Knott's Fine Foods Partners with Pickleball Associations in Jackson, Paris to Celebrate Fried Pickle Dip

Introducing our Fried Pickle Dip to a community that shares a love for pickles just as much as we do felt like the perfect match. Post this

"Introducing our Fried Pickle Dip to a community that shares a love for pickles just as much as we do felt like the perfect match," said Chloe, who is the fourth generation to join the family-run business. "We're excited about the possibilities ahead and hope our customers feel inspired to feature Knott's Fine Foods at their own pickle-themed events, exploring new and fun ways to enjoy our products."

During both tournaments guests sampled Knott's products and were encouraged to try recipes on their own. It was common for guests to approach the Knott's tents for seconds or to ask if there were any samples left.

"It was incredible to see guests scoop up every sample we brought to the tournaments! We pride ourselves on offering a variety of tastes that showcase how versatile Knott's products can be," Chloe said. "Our goal is to inspire people to explore new, delightful ways to enjoy Knott's in their everyday meals and at gatherings."

Tournament hosts Julie Wigger (Hub City Picklers) and Marsha Banasiewicz (Paris Pickleball Club) expressed gratitude for Knott's sponsorship and support of their tournaments.

"We are profoundly grateful for Knott's Fine Foods' premier sponsorship at this year's tournaments. Their involvement brought an extraordinary flavor to our events, literally and figuratively!" Wigger said.

"We are excited about the prospect of continuing our partnership with Knott's Fine Foods and look forward to what we can achieve together in the future," Banasiewicz added.

Josh Knott hopes the partnership is the first of many more collaborations in the future. "We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to sponsor the Hub City Picklers and Paris Pickleball Club tournaments," he said. "It's a privilege to engage directly with our community and share our passion for quality food. Seeing everyone come together, enjoying our newest creation, Fried Pickle Dip, along with our classic offerings, truly underscores our commitment to bringing innovative and enjoyable experiences to our customers."

For more information about Knott's Foods and their range of products, visit knottsfoods.com or connect with them on social media at facebook.com/knottsfoods and instagram.com/knottsfoods. For inquiries, contact [email protected] or call 731-642-1961.

