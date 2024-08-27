Knott's Fine Foods Serves Up Winning Flavors at PPA Tour in Bristol, Celebrates Partnership with Food City Stores

"Our partnership with Food City will introduce Knott's flavors to even more people, and with the convenience of their 150 locations, we hope more customers will enjoy all we have to offer." Post this

Guests were encouraged to sample Knott's newest dips, now available in all Food City stores across Tennessee, Virginia, Kentucky, Georgia and Alabama. The response was overwhelmingly positive, with one pickleball player even exclaiming, "This needs to be at all the pickleball tournaments!"

This appearance builds on Knott's Fine Foods' expanding presence in the pickleball community, following successful sponsorships at Jackson's Hub City Picklers tournament and the Paris Pickleball Club tournament earlier this year. "Our partnership with Food City will introduce Knott's flavors to even more people, and with the convenience of their 150 locations, we hope more customers will enjoy all we have to offer," added Josh Knott.

Knott's Fine Foods plans to use the positive feedback from pickleball fans as inspiration for new product creations. "When we created Fried Pickle Dip, we knew it had potential, but the response has been overwhelming," Chloe Knott shared. "The enthusiasm from pickleball players in Bristol was incredible, and it inspires us to keep innovating. We loved connecting with people from all over the world."

For more information about Knott's Fine Foods and to explore their full range of products, visit knottsfoods.com. Stay connected by following them on social media at facebook.com/knottsfoods and instagram.com/knottsfoods. For inquiries, contact [email protected] or call 731-642-1961.

Media Contact

Dawn Bramblett, Knott's Fine Foods, 731-608-7650, [email protected], knottsfoods.com

SOURCE Knott's Fine Foods