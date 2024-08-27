Knott's Fine Foods Serves Up Winning Flavors at PPA Tour in Bristol, Celebrates Partnership with Food City Stores

Pickleball enthusiasts at the Carvana PPA Tour in Bristol, Tennessee, were treated to something special as Knott's Fine Foods delighted crowds with their tangy Fried Pickle Dip and other crowd-pleasing favorites.
BRISTOL, Tenn., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pickleball enthusiasts at the Carvana PPA Tour in Bristol, Tennessee, were treated to something special as Knott's Fine Foods delighted crowds with their tangy Fried Pickle Dip and other crowd-pleasing favorites. The five-day event, featuring top-tier pickleball talent from across the country and around the world, gave Knott's a unique platform to connect with a passionate audience and highlight its new partnership with Food City stores.
Attendees were greeted by CEO Josh Knott and Sales and Marketing Lead Chloe Knott, who offered free samples of their signature Fried Pickle Dip and subtly spicy Jalapeño Popper Dip. "Seeing the incredible growth of the pickleball community first hand was truly eye-opening," Josh Knott said. "The energy at the event was contagious, and it was a pleasure to connect with so many passionate players, officials and fans who provided valuable feedback on our products."
Guests were encouraged to sample Knott's newest dips, now available in all Food City stores across Tennessee, Virginia, Kentucky, Georgia and Alabama. The response was overwhelmingly positive, with one pickleball player even exclaiming, "This needs to be at all the pickleball tournaments!"
This appearance builds on Knott's Fine Foods' expanding presence in the pickleball community, following successful sponsorships at Jackson's Hub City Picklers tournament and the Paris Pickleball Club tournament earlier this year. "Our partnership with Food City will introduce Knott's flavors to even more people, and with the convenience of their 150 locations, we hope more customers will enjoy all we have to offer," added Josh Knott.
Knott's Fine Foods plans to use the positive feedback from pickleball fans as inspiration for new product creations. "When we created Fried Pickle Dip, we knew it had potential, but the response has been overwhelming," Chloe Knott shared. "The enthusiasm from pickleball players in Bristol was incredible, and it inspires us to keep innovating. We loved connecting with people from all over the world."
For more information about Knott's Fine Foods and to explore their full range of products, visit knottsfoods.com. Stay connected by following them on social media at facebook.com/knottsfoods and instagram.com/knottsfoods. For inquiries, contact [email protected] or call 731-642-1961.
