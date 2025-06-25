Knott's Fine Foods Showcases Products at Trade Shows in New Orleans and Muscle Shoals

Part of ensuring the growth and expansion of Knott's is to actively promote ourselves, and these trade shows provide a wonderful opportunity to engage with vendors and industry leaders who are interested in partnering with us Post this

During the IDDBA trade show, Knott's was recognized as a Bronze sponsor of the What's in Store Live showcase which included panels, discussions and a refrigerated display case that featured sponsors' products. Knott's selected its Cowboy Caviar and Fried Pickle Dip to showcase.

The annual trade show was held at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans where Knott's was among 1,000 booths. Organizers said it was the largest number of vendors in recent years and that this year included 238 first-time vendors. In addition to the trade show floor, several breakout sessions were held to discuss trends in the industry with notable celebrities including Carla Hall ("The Chew," "Top Chef"), Claire Saffitz (Food Writer, YouTube) and Buddy Valestro ("Cake Boss," Carlo's Bakery).

The Knott's team interacted with some of the guest celebrities during the conference, taking photos with Saffitz and Hall, who is a native Tennesseean and a known cheese lover including pimento cheese.

"This is my 15th trade show and it's always enjoyable to show what we have to offer and interact with so many inspiring people in our industry," said Chloe Knott, sales and marketing lead of Knott's Fine Foods. It was a family affair at IDDBA for the Knott's team with Chloe's sisters, Rachel and Jessica, working the booth as well.

Following three days at IDDBA, the team traveled to Muscle Shoals, Alabama, for the TGCSA Convention & Expo. Amy Knott and Stacy Maatman joined the rest of the team for this event.

Knott's was a Gold Partner sponsor at the TGCSA, which was held at the Renaissance Shoals Resort, Alabama, where there were 60 main floor exhibitors and 32 exhibitors in the Pick Tennessee Pavilion which highlighted locally grown and produced Tennessee products.

"Being a part of TGCSA keeps us connected with other in-state companies in our industry to discuss trends and explore potential partnerships. It's always a valuable time together," Josh Knott said.

Attendees at this conference received free samples of foods, beverages, ice creams, pastries, cleaning supplies, etc. A free caricature artist offered memorable drawings of guests, and massage chairs were available to help participants recharge after a long day walking the display floor. Additionally, a casino area with Blackjack and Roulette offered attendees a chance to exchange chip winnings for door prizes.

During the convention's closing remarks, John Ross, president and CEO of the Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA), reminded participating grocers, retailers and small-business owners about the power inherent in local businesses. "If you are buying local, if you're connecting with local providers and suppliers, and if you're keeping the money in your community and your country, that is an enormous competitive advantage," Ross reminded his audience. "The shopper believes that if I buy within my community, it's better, it's fresher, it tastes better, it's more sustainable, and it makes America stronger. That is an enormous superpower."

Family-owned and operated since 1947, Knott's Foods Inc. began in the kitchen of Cedric and Mildred Knott in Paris. Four generations of the Knott family have led the West Tennessee team since.

Media Contact

Dawn Bramblett, Knott's Fine Foods, 731-608-7650, [email protected], https://knottsfoods.com/

SOURCE Knott's Fine Foods