Knott's Foods Welcomes Fourth Generation in Serving Spreads, Dips and Snacks Across the Nation

"Having Chloe on board to integrate her ideas into our business strategy and share our adventures will help shape the future of Knott's." Post this

"I really enjoy being out in our local community and at grocery stores across the country, meeting new people and introducing them to long-time favorites like our Knott's Pimiento Cheese, along with our new dips and creative recipes," Chloe said. "It's also an honor to work with our dedicated Knott's team to continue the work of my great-grandparents, grandparents and father."

Chloe and Josh have documented some of their travels with Knott's Kitchen to Cart Tour videos on their Facebook (facebook.com/KnottsFoods) and Instagram (instagram.com/KnottsFoods) pages. "Our West Tennessee team has been instrumental in helping us grow in serving our dips, spreads and pickled products around the nation from beautiful Henry County," Josh said. "It's an honor to showcase their great work."

Knott's quality products have grown during the past eight decades to include a diverse range of authentic Southern flavors. Building on an original long-time favorite, pimiento cheese, the Knott's line-up now includes a flavorful line of dips and spreads, as well as deli snacks — pickled bologna and pickled eggs. Knott's offers five dip flavors: Jalapeño Popper, Spicy Chicken Taco, Bacon Cheddar Ranch, Buffalo Chicken and, most recently, Fried Pickle — developed by Chloe herself.

The Knott's Pimiento Cheese line also has expanded to appeal to diverse palates, offering: smoked gouda, jalapeño and chipotle jack. To meet customers' desires for healthier choices, Knott's entire line of products is certified gluten-free, and a clean label (no preservatives) line boasts Knott Yo' Grandma's Pimento Cheese and Knott Yo' Grandma's Jalapeño Pimento Cheese.

Individuals enjoy the all-white-meat Knott's Chicken Salad on a sandwich, spread on a cracker or with vegetables for a healthier option. Knott's pickled eggs and pickled bologna provide a nostalgic taste and make the perfect quick snack, also.

Family-owned and operated since 1947, Knott's Foods Inc. began in the kitchen of Cedric and Mildred Knott in Paris, Tennessee. Four generations of the Knott family have led the West Tennessee team in the mission of exceeding customer expectations by providing the best product on the market. More information is available at knottsfoods.com, facebook.com/knottsfoods, instagram.com/knottsfoods or by contacting [email protected] or 731-642-1961.

