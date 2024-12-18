Knott's Fried Pickle Dip Lands in Sam's Club Stores Nationwide, Just in Time for Game Day

"This larger 24-ounce size ensures there's enough to go around, whether you're hosting a game day watch party or preparing a family meal." Post this

"Our Fried Pickle Dip has quickly become a customer favorite, thanks to its bold flavor and versatility," said Chloe Knott, sales and marketing lead at Knott's Foods. "This larger 24-ounce size ensures there's enough to go around, whether you're hosting a game day watch party or preparing a family meal."

"Sam's Club is the perfect partner to bring our Fried Pickle Dip to more customers across the country," said Josh Knott, CEO of Knott's Foods. "We're thrilled that our family recipe, crafted with care in Paris, Tennessee, can now be shared with even more food lovers nationwide."

Founded in 1947 by Cedric and Mildred Knott, Knott's Foods Inc. has remained a family-owned and operated business for four generations. With a dedication to excellence and a passion for exceeding customer expectations, the Knott family continues to uphold their legacy of providing the finest products on the market.

For recipes and more information about Knott's Foods and their range of products, individuals can visit knottsfoods.com or connect with them on social media at facebook.com/knottsfoods and instagram.com/knottsfoods. For inquiries, they may contact [email protected] or call 731-642-1961.

