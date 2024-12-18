Knott's Fried Pickle Dip Lands in Sam's Club Stores Nationwide, Just in Time for Game Day

Knott's Fried Pickle Dip, the tangy, creamy sensation that has taken snack tables by storm, is now available at nearly 200 Sam's Club locations nationwide.
PARIS, Tenn., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Knott's Fried Pickle Dip, the tangy, creamy sensation that has taken snack tables by storm, is now available at nearly 200 Sam's Club locations nationwide. This milestone marks an exciting partnership between Knott's Foods and the popular wholesale retailer, expanding access to the crowd-pleasing dip just in time for bowl season.
Blending the zesty flavor of fried dill pickles with the creamy richness of ranch dressing, Knott's Fried Pickle Dip is the perfect complement to chips, crackers, sandwiches or even burgers. First introduced to the public in early 2024, this unique dip has quickly become a favorite among food lovers seeking delicious and versatile snacks.
"Our Fried Pickle Dip has quickly become a customer favorite, thanks to its bold flavor and versatility," said Chloe Knott, sales and marketing lead at Knott's Foods. "This larger 24-ounce size ensures there's enough to go around, whether you're hosting a game day watch party or preparing a family meal."
"Sam's Club is the perfect partner to bring our Fried Pickle Dip to more customers across the country," said Josh Knott, CEO of Knott's Foods. "We're thrilled that our family recipe, crafted with care in Paris, Tennessee, can now be shared with even more food lovers nationwide."
Founded in 1947 by Cedric and Mildred Knott, Knott's Foods Inc. has remained a family-owned and operated business for four generations. With a dedication to excellence and a passion for exceeding customer expectations, the Knott family continues to uphold their legacy of providing the finest products on the market.
For recipes and more information about Knott's Foods and their range of products, individuals can visit knottsfoods.com or connect with them on social media at facebook.com/knottsfoods and instagram.com/knottsfoods. For inquiries, they may contact [email protected] or call 731-642-1961.
Media Contact
Dawn Bramblett, Knott's Fine Foods, 731-608-7650, [email protected], knottsfoods.com
SOURCE Knott's Fine Foods
