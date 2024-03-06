KnowBe4 2024 Sharky Awards: Honoring the Fin-tastic Protectors of Security Culture

The Sharky Awards are our way of giving a well-deserved shout out to those individuals and organizations that are doing a fantastic job utilizing our platform to help make the cyber world a safer place. -Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4 Post this

KnowBe4 Community Champion – Sam Solarz

Best Landing Page – H&R Block

Best Compliance Training Program – ArcSource Group

Best Phishing Campaign – City of Roseville

Top Product Advocate – Adam Nason , City of San Luis Obispo

Best User Story – Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission

Best Security Awareness Plan – Ohio Machinery Company

Most Improved Security Culture – City of San Luis Obispo

Best Phishing Template – Miami Dade College

College Honorable Mention – Safety National

"The tough and relentless work of cybersecurity professionals often goes unnoticed and takes place in the background," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "The Sharky Awards are our way of giving a well-deserved shout out to those individuals and organizations that are doing a fantastic job utilizing our platform to help make the cyber world a safer place. Congratulations to all of our 2024 winners for their incredible work to ramp up security awareness and build a culture that emphasizes security."

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 65,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. The late Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.

