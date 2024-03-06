KnowBe4 2024 Sharky Awards: Honoring the Fin-tastic Protectors of Security Culture

Winners celebrated for making waves in advancing security awareness training, simulated phishing and security culture, one byte at a time
TAMPA BAY, Fla., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, has announced the winners of its 2024 Sharky Awards.
Organizations around the world are working towards building stronger cybersecurity practices with rapidly evolving security threats in this increasingly connected world. The Sharky Awards provide a platform to applaud organizations and individuals excelling in fostering a safe and informed digital culture. Here are the esteemed winners of the 2024 KnowBe4 Sharky Awards:
- KnowBe4 Community Champion – Sam Solarz
- Best Landing Page – H&R Block
- Best Compliance Training Program – ArcSource Group
- Best Phishing Campaign – City of Roseville
- Top Product Advocate – Adam Nason, City of San Luis Obispo
- Best User Story – Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission
- Best Security Awareness Plan – Ohio Machinery Company
- Most Improved Security Culture – City of San Luis Obispo
- Best Phishing Template – Miami Dade College
- Honorable Mention – Safety National
"The tough and relentless work of cybersecurity professionals often goes unnoticed and takes place in the background," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "The Sharky Awards are our way of giving a well-deserved shout out to those individuals and organizations that are doing a fantastic job utilizing our platform to help make the cyber world a safer place. Congratulations to all of our 2024 winners for their incredible work to ramp up security awareness and build a culture that emphasizes security."
For more information on KnowBe4, visit http://www.knowbe4.com.
About KnowBe4
KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 65,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. The late Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.
Media Contact
Amanda Tarantino, KnowBe4, 7277484221, [email protected], www.knowbe4.com
SOURCE KnowBe4
Share this article