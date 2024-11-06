KnowBe4 Awarded a Best Computer & Network Security Company to Work For in 2024 by InHerSight

"We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment where women feel empowered to lead and innovate within the cybersecurity industry. " Post this

"We are delighted to be recognized as one of the top companies to work for in our industry as rated by women who work here," said Ani Banerjee, chief human resources officer at KnowBe4. "This ranking by InHerSight is particularly meaningful because it reflects the voices of the incredible women who are an integral part of the KnowBe4 team. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment where women feel empowered to lead and innovate within the cybersecurity industry. This accolade reaffirms our dedication to gender equity and the creation of growth opportunities for all employees. We're grateful for our team's hard work and the diverse perspectives they bring, which are critical to our success."

KnowBe4's high ranking on InHerSight's list reflects the company's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. KnowBe4 maintains a diverse workforce with 40-50% female employees and offers a range of benefits and programs designed to support the women in its workforce, including flexible work arrangements, initiatives that promote work-life balance, scholarships and professional development tools for women in the organization, and supporting working mothers by reimbursing up to $2,500 for shipping breast milk while traveling. These programs demonstrate KnowBe4's comprehensive approach to fostering an inclusive and supportive environment for women throughout their careers.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 70,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. The late Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.

About InHerSight

At InHerSight, we use data to help women find and improve companies where they can achieve their goals. We're the first women-focused company reviews platform aimed at accelerating progress toward gender equality in the workplace. We lay claim to the largest database of women-rated companies, and we use that data to help companies hire and retain talent and to stay ahead of the changing needs of women in the workforce. Women and allies leverage our data to find companies that align with their values and support their needs at different stages of their lives and careers.

