KnowBe4 Awards Cybersecurity Law Scholarship to Stetson Law Student

"Investing in students' futures by offering this scholarship is a crucial step in fostering the next generation of cybersecurity legal professionals," said Alicia Dietzen Tawil, chief legal officer and Stetson University College of Law alumni, KnowBe4. "Partnerships like these truly show SUCOL's dedication to being at the forefront of emerging areas of the law and supporting the legal profession."

"I wanted to express my gratitude for this scholarship," said Hernandez. "I have been interested in cybersecurity/privacy for some time and have spent the latter part of law school trying to learn more about this field. It feels great to be recognized by such a renowned company."

For more information on the KnowBe4 Cybersecurity Law Scholarship, email [email protected].

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 65,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. The late Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.

