KnowBe4 Celebrates 2024 Americas Partner Program Award Winners

These partners have prioritized helping their customers reduce this human risk. -Tony Jennings, EVP international and global channel sales and 2024 CRN Channel Chief Post this

"We know that around the world, bad actors continue to exploit human layer vulnerabilities," said Tony Jennings, EVP international and global channel sales and 2024 CRN Channel Chief. "These partners have prioritized helping their customers reduce this human risk. They have earned these awards through not only joint go-to-market excellence but by consistently rising to meet the new security challenges faced by their customers."

"The efforts of these partners are critical to our mission" said Kirsten Esposito, VP, global channel sales and 2024 CRN Channel Chief. "We are focused this year on accelerating partner-led growth through our strategic partners. Our awards program uses objective criteria to identify those who excel at delighting their customers, have deep knowledge of our platform, and are committed to ongoing innovation and thought leadership in the market. We welcome this first group of winners to our 2024 global partner program awards class."

The winners of the KnowBe4 2024 Partner Program Awards for the Americas are:

Partners of the Year

Awards the partners who have demonstrated overall excellence in advocating for strong security culture, joint go-to-market strategy, sales growth and marketing innovation.

Solo Network, Americas

GuidePoint Security, National (US)

Partners to Watch

Awards the partners regionally who have shown tremendous growth and potential for future advancement in our Partner Programs.

CCB Technology, North America

Safe/U, Latin America

Marketing Innovator of the Year

Awards the partner who has executed creative and successful marketing campaigns and gone above and beyond to promote our joint value.

Webdefense

Product Champion of the Year

Awards the partner who has championed selling the full product suite to help their customers build a human layer of defense.

Trusted Tech Team

MSP Breakout Partner of the Year

Awards the MSP Partner who has truly delighted their managed clients with comprehensive programs to strengthen security culture through awareness & compliance training, simulated phishing, and more.

Calian

For more information on KnowBe4, visit http://www.knowbe4.com.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 65,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. The late Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognised cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.

Media Contact

Amanda Tarantino, KnowBe4, 7277484221, amandat@knowbe4.com, www.knowbe4.com

SOURCE KnowBe4