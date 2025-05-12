KnowBe4 Channel Leaders Celebrated on the CRN 2025 Women of the Channel List

Kirsten Esposito, vice president of global channel partners, Cindy Dunphy, director of channel sales, and Meredith Cook, channel marketing director, recognized

TAMPA BAY, Fla., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KnowBe4, the world-renowned cybersecurity platform that comprehensively addresses human risk management, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Kirsten Esposito, Cindy Dunphy and Meredith Cook on the prestigious Women of the Channel list for 2025.

This annual CRN list celebrates women from vendors, distributors, solution providers and other channel-focused organizations who make a positive difference in the IT ecosystem. The CRN 2025 Women of the Channel honorees are innovative and strategic leaders committed to advancing channel excellence and supporting the success of their partners and customers.

Esposito, Dunphy and Cook have played integral roles in advancing KnowBe4's channel business through strategic leadership and innovative partner programs. Their collaborative efforts have focused on strengthening partner relationships and developing initiatives that empower KnowBe4's global partner network to address the growing challenges in cybersecurity and human risk management.

"I am incredibly grateful to be recognized by CRN on the Women of the Channel list alongside Cindy and Meredith," said Esposito, VP of global channel partners at KnowBe4. "This past year has been transformative for our channel program as we have worked to enhance the partner experience and deliver innovative approaches for human risk management. This recognition reflects our synchronized effort in creating a channel network where both KnowBe4 and our partners can achieve remarkable outcomes together."

"It's an honor to recognize the outstanding accomplishments of these women, who are leaders and change-makers in the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "Each woman spotlighted on this list has shown exceptional dedication to building creative strategies that propel transformation, growth, and success for their organizations and the entire IT channel. We are pleased to spotlight their important contributions and look forward to their future success."

"We are incredibly proud of Kirsten, Cindy and Meredith for this well-deserved recognition from CRN," said Hein Hellemons, CRO of KnowBe4. "Their leadership and commitment to our channel partners exemplify KnowBe4's dedication to channel excellence. By cultivating strong relationships with our partners and developing innovative programs that address evolving security challenges, they have significantly contributed to our mission of helping organizations manage human risk effectively."

The 2025 Women of the Channel will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine at http://www.CRN.com/WOTC.

For more information on KnowBe4, visit http://www.knowbe4.com.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4 empowers workforces to make smarter security decisions every day. Trusted by over 70,000 organizations worldwide, KnowBe4 helps to strengthen security culture and manage human risk. KnowBe4 offers a comprehensive AI-driven 'best-of-suite' platform for Human Risk Management, creating an adaptive defense layer that fortifies user behavior against the latest cybersecurity threats. The HRM+ platform includes modules for awareness & compliance training, cloud email security, real-time coaching, crowdsourced anti-phishing, AI Defense Agents, and more. As the only global security platform of its kind, KnowBe4 utilizes personalized and relevant cybersecurity protection content, tools and techniques to mobilize workforces to transform from the largest attack surface to an organization's biggest asset.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

Media Contact

Kathy Wattman, KnowBe4, (727) 474-9950, kathyw@knowbe4.com

SOURCE KnowBe4