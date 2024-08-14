KnowBe4 Earns 2024 Tech Cares Award From TrustRadius

At KnowBe4, corporate social responsibility is more than just a commitment — it's part of our culture. Post this

"Receiving the Tech Cares Award for five years in a row is a remarkable achievement and a testament to our deep-seated values of sustainability," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO of KnowBe4. "At KnowBe4, corporate social responsibility is more than just a commitment — it's part of our culture. This award reflects our ongoing efforts to integrate environmental sustainability into our operations and to foster a supportive and inclusive workplace. We are honored to be recognized by TrustRadius for our dedication to CSR and our efforts to build a more sustainable and inclusive world."

From monetary donations to hours of community service, KnowBe4 is dedicated to making a positive impact. KnowBe4 employees have hosted pet adoption drives, donated to local animal shelters, collected supplies for schools in need, raised awareness of Red Nose Day, raised money for breast cancer awareness and research, hosted numerous blood drives, helped build houses with Habitat For Humanity, and more.

To learn more about KnowBe4's environmental, social and governance efforts, please visit https://www.knowbe4.com/esg.

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 65,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. The late Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.

TrustRadius is a buyer intelligence platform for business technology. We enable buyers to make confident decisions, through comprehensive product information, in-depth customer insights, and peer conversations. We help technology brands capture and activate the authentic voice of customers to improve their products, build confidence with prospects, and engage in-market buyers to improve ROI. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and headquartered in the technology hub of Austin, Texas, TrustRadius is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

