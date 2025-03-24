KnowBe4 Earns 5-Star Rating in the 2025 CRN® Partner Program Guide

"Earning CRN's 5-star rating for the fourth consecutive year underscores our ongoing commitment to our partners' success in addressing critical cybersecurity challenges" Post this

The 5-Star Award is an elite recognition given to companies that have built their partner programs on the key elements needed to nurture lasting, profitable, and successful channel partnerships.

For the 2025 Partner Program Guide, the CRN research team evaluated vendors based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication.

"Earning CRN's 5-star rating for the fourth consecutive year underscores our ongoing commitment to our partners' success in addressing critical cybersecurity challenges," said Kirsten Esposito, VP of Global Channel Sales at KnowBe4. "Our focus on delivering a comprehensive human risk management strategy enables our partners to help their customers combat increasingly sophisticated social engineering attacks and other evolving threats. In 2025, we have further enhanced our partner resources and streamlined collaboration tools while expanding our technology offerings. The combination of our innovative product suite and strategic channel investments continues to create meaningful value for our partners."

"Being featured on the 2025 CRN Partner Program Guide highlights the dedication these technology vendors have to evolving with solution providers, driving innovation, and supporting mutual success," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "This critical annual project empowers solution providers to identify vendors that are committed to enhancing their partner programs and meeting the always-changing business needs of the channel and end customers. The guide provides deep insight into the distinctive value of each partner program so solution providers can make strategic partnership decisions with confidence."

The 2025 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2025 issue of CRN and published online at http://www.CRN.com/PPG beginning March 24, 2025.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4 empowers workforces to make smarter security decisions every day. Trusted by over 70,000 organizations worldwide, KnowBe4 helps to strengthen security culture and manage human risk. KnowBe4 offers a comprehensive AI-driven 'best-of-suite' platform for Human Risk Management, creating an adaptive defense layer that fortifies user behavior against the latest cybersecurity threats. The HRM+ platform includes modules for awareness & compliance training, cloud email security, real-time coaching, crowdsourced anti-phishing, AI Defense Agents, and more. As the only global security platform of its kind, KnowBe4 utilizes personalized and relevant cybersecurity protection content, tools and techniques to mobilize workforces to transform from the largest attack surface to an organization's biggest asset.

About The Channel Company:

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

Follow The Channel Company: X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

© 2025 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

Media Contact

Kathy Wattman, KnowBe4, (727) 474-9950, [email protected]

SOURCE KnowBe4