KnowBe4 Earns a 2023 Tech Cares Award From TrustRadius for Fourth Consecutive Year

"KnowBe4 is a four-time consecutive Tech Cares Award winner," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "Their diverse and impactful CSR initiatives, from EarthBe4's global cleanups to scholarships promoting diversity in cybersecurity, exhibit a deep commitment to employees, community, and environment. KnowBe4's exceptional leadership and cultural engagement inspire positive change and inclusivity."

"At KnowBe4, we have always prioritized supporting our environment and communities around the world," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "Throughout the year, our incredible employees consistently dedicate themselves to improving our planet through global cleanups, sustainability events and with different initiatives such as meatless Mondays, no-waste November, planting trees for Arbor Day and more. Additionally, we keep the health and wellness of our employees top of mind by providing a variety of benefits and encouraging a healthy work/life balance. We also recognize the value of building diverse teams and maintaining a transparent and fun work environment, which we sustain through our daily Zoom briefings, internal challenges, contests and more. KnowBe4's is proud to be acknowledged for our ethical, inclusive and environmentally-focused organizational culture and to be honored by TrustRadius for our corporate social responsibility practices as one of only nine vendors recognized for all four years since the program's inception."

To learn more about KnowBe4's environmental, social and governance efforts, please visit https://www.knowbe4.com/esg.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 60,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius is the most trusted research and review platform for business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs. Decision-makers across industries rely on verified, peer-based guidance and research from TrustRadius. Vendors engage and convert high-intent buyers by telling their unique story through rich reviews. Over 12 million visitors a year create and engage with high-quality review content and data on Trustradius.com. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

