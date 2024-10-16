KnowBe4 Earns Great Place To Work Certification™ in 11 Countries

KnowBe4 offers comprehensive employee benefits...includes flexible remote and hybrid policies, an open PTO policy, access to leadership skills training, tuition reimbursement and bonuses for earning certifications. Post this

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition in every country where we have a presence," said Ani Banerjee, CHRO at KnowBe4. "It shows that our efforts to create a supportive and engaging workplace resonate with our teams worldwide. This achievement is a credit to every KnowBe4 employee who contributes to our culture daily. We see this recognition as encouragement to continue enhancing the employee experience at KnowBe4."

KnowBe4 offers comprehensive employee benefits designed to support both professional growth and personal well-being. This includes flexible remote and hybrid policies, an open PTO policy, access to leadership skills training, tuition reimbursement and bonuses for earning certifications, which empowers employees to advance their careers while maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

This achievement adds to KnowBe4's growing list of workplace awards. In 2023, KnowBe4 was also recognized on several prestigious lists, including No. 39 on Best Workplaces for Parents™, No. 11 on Fortune Best Workplaces for Women™, No. 21 on Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology™ and No. 40 on Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials™.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 70,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. The late Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

