KnowBe4 Earns Premier 5-Star Rating in 2024 CRN® Partner Program Guide

The 5-Star rating is awarded to the companies that have built their partner programs to go above and beyond in their commitment to nurturing strong, profitable, and successful channel partnerships.

For the 2024 Partner Program Guide, CRN evaluated vendors based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication.

"The 5-star rating from CRN recognizes our unwavering dedication to supporting our partners and their cybersecurity needs," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "Our comprehensive and user-friendly products aim to provide our partners with cybersecurity tools to effectively manage sophisticated social engineering tactics and other evolving cyber threats. We intend to continue amplifying the user and partner experience through both our innovative products and channel investments. Our customer-centric approach and partner-friendly approach has played a significant role in securing KnowBe4's 5-star rating in the 2024 CRN Partner Program Guide."

"Recognition on this list reflects the value of the spotlighted vendor partner programs and their commitment to evolving with solution providers and supporting IT channel success," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "This recognition empowers solution providers to discover vendors that keep pace with the evolving requirements of their business and their clients. With CRN's 2024 Partner Program Guide, solution providers can access deep insights into the unique strengths of each partner program and vendors who demonstrate dedication to their partner community."

The 2024 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2024 issue of CRN and online at http://www.CRN.com/PPG.

For more information on KnowBe4, visit http://www.knowbe4.com.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 65,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. The late Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com

