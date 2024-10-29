KnowBe4 Earns Three 2025 Buyer's Choice Awards From TrustRadius

This recognition from TrustRadius, more importantly, from our valued customers, validates our holistic approach to human risk management. - Stu Sjouwerman Post this

Hear from over 1,000 verified users on how much they value KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training:

KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training - Exceptional and modern training for your users!

"We have been utilizing KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training for several years now to deliver security awareness training to our end users. This has helped us close the gap on phish prone users. We added there phishing simulation to further test the effectiveness of the training and have seen significant improvements in user awareness".

"We are elated that KnowBe4 was honored with three Buyer's Choice Awards from TrustRadius," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO of KnowBe4. "This recognition from TrustRadius, more importantly, from our valued customers, validates our holistic approach to human risk management. We are grateful for this achievement and remain dedicated to setting the industry standard with our comprehensive suite of products, empowering organizations to effectively manage social engineering threats and minimize human risk."

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 70,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. The late Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius is a buyer intelligence platform for business technology. We enable buyers to make confident decisions, through comprehensive product information, in-depth customer insights, and peer conversations. We help technology brands capture and activate the authentic voice of customers to improve their products, build confidence with prospects, and engage in-market buyers to improve ROI. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and headquartered in the technology hub of Austin, Texas, TrustRadius is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

