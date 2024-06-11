KnowBe4 Named a Winner of the Best Company for College Graduates Award 2024 by Top Workplaces

KnowBe4 recognized by Top Workplaces 2024 as a Best Company for College Graduates, powered by Energage

TAMPA BAY, Fla., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it has been named a Best Company for College Graduates by Top Workplaces USA, issued by Energage. The award recognizes companies for their outstanding workplace culture, career development opportunities, and commitment to fostering an environment where employees can thrive and grow.

Top Workplaces awards validate authentic, people-first cultures with high levels of employee engagement. They rely entirely on confidential employee feedback, ensuring awards are a credible way to gauge company culture and employee experience. Top Workplaces awards celebrate organizations that have built people-first workplace cultures. This award marks KnowBe4 as one of the best companies to work for out of college for graduates seeking employment.

Energage has surveyed millions of employees from thousands of organizations to determine what workplace culture components matter most to people. Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements. A recent Energage study looked at medium and larger-sized organizations with a notable population of employees 25 and under and KnowBe4 achieved a notably high workplace employee engagement score.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the best companies for college graduates by Top Workplaces," said Ani Banerjee, Chief Human Resources Officer at KnowBe4. "Receiving this recognition reinforces our efforts to attract and retain top talent from universities and provide an exceptional experience transitioning to professional work life for college graduates. At KnowBe4, we believe in investing in our people and creating an inclusive workplace where different perspectives are valued."

Other recent Top Workplaces awards that recognized KnowBe4 as a leader include 2024 Top Workplaces USA, 2024 Tampa Bay Times Top Workplaces and 2024 Top Workplaces for Leadership.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 65,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. The late Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven technology company that powers Top Workplaces, the nation's premier employer recognition program. Analyzing data from a research-backed employee engagement survey, Energage identifies people-first Top Workplaces across the country and regionally in partnership with more than 60 of the nation's most reputable media outlets. Quarterly national awards include Culture Excellence and Industry recognition. Energage empowers organizations to exceed the competition, evaluate their stand in the market, and engage with employees. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

