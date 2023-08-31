KnowBe4 Named to 2023 Best Workplaces in Asia List by Great Place To Work

"KnowBe4 is dedicated to cultivating a workplace culture that reflects our values and promotes a transparent, fun and welcoming environment for our employees around the world." Tweet this

Companies were considered for the list after being selected for local honors on national Best Workplaces™ Lists.

This recognition is based on confidential survey data assessing employee experiences of trust, innovation, company values, and leadership. Companies are also evaluated on how well they are creating a For All™ workplace experience, where all employees are welcomed and celebrated no matter who they are or what they do. At the Best Workplaces in Asia, more employees reported high levels of care, both from their managers and from co-workers.

As a result, these companies have impressive employee engagement with 90% of employees reporting that people give extra effort on the job.

With these more positive workplace experiences, employees were also more likely to want to stay with their company. For employees at the Best Workplaces, 90% want to stay at their company, compared to just 58% at the typical workplace.

"When you show employees how much you care, they will reward you with hard work, higher innovation rates, and higher productivity," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "The Best Workplaces in Asia demonstrate the value of investing in your employees and creating an equitable environment where everyone can succeed."

"KnowBe4 is delighted to be recognized as one of the best workplaces in Asia," said Ani Banerjee, CHRO, KnowBe4. "We are dedicated to cultivating a workplace culture that reflects our values and promotes a transparent, fun and welcoming environment for our employees around the world. We are incredibly appreciative to our APAC-based employees who contribute to our unique culture and help drive KnowBe4's success throughout the region."

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 60,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.

About the 2023 Best Workplaces in Asia List

Great Place To Work selected the 2023 Best Workplaces in Asia List by analyzing companies' workplace programs and surveying 2.1 million employees across multiple countries in Asia and the Middle East. The responses represent the experience of 5.9 million employees across the region.

To be considered, companies must first be identified as outstanding in their local region by appearing on one or more of our Best Workplaces™ Lists in Bahrain, Greater China (including China, Hong Kong and Taiwan), India, Indonesia, Japan, Kuwait, Oman, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, UAE, or Vietnam during 2022 or early 2023.

Companies rank in three size categories: small and medium (10–499 employees); large (500+ employees); and multinational. Multinational organizations are also assessed on their efforts to create great workplaces across multiple countries in the region. They must appear on at least two national lists in Asia and the Middle east and have at least 1,000 employees worldwide with at least 40% (or at least 5,000) of those employees located outside the headquarters country.

About Great Place To Work

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture.‥Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place To Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place To Work Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces in more than 60 countries, including the World's Best™ lists published annually in Fortune.

To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com and read "A Great Place to Work For All."‥Join the community on‥LinkedIn,‥Twitter, and‥Instagram.

