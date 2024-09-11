KnowBe4 Named to 2024 Best Workplaces in Technology List by Fortune Media and Great Place To Work, Ranking No. 27

2024 marks the seventh appearance in a row for KnowBe4

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that it was recognized in the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology™ List by Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine. This is KnowBe4's seventh time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at 27th place in the large category. Earning a spot means that KnowBe4 is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The Best Workplaces in Technology award is based on analysis of survey responses of over 149,000 current employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the tech industry.

"For seven years now, KnowBe4 has earned a spot on this prestigious list, which is a reflection of the extraordinary company culture our team builds and maintains every day," said Ani Banerjee, CHRO of KnowBe4. "This recognition is a testament to the passion, creativity and dedication that each of our employees brings to this organization. We celebrate and thank them for all they do, which has helped us to earn this incredible accomplishment."

The Best Workplaces in Technology list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.2 million employees this year alone.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Technology," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "These companies not only outperform the average for their industry but have created workplaces that outshine the average in every category, proving the importance of building trust with workers, no matter the industry."

KnowBe4 also made the Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials™, Best Workplaces for Women™ and Best Workplaces in Asia lists in 2023.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 70,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. The late Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology List

Great Place To Work selected the Best Workplaces in Technology by analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 1.3 million employees in the U.S., representing the experiences of over 8.2 million employees in 2023 and 2024. Of those responses, over 149,000 came from employees at Great Place To Work Certified companies in the technology industry, and this ranking is based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Companies with 10 to 999 employees competed in the small and medium category. Companies with 1,000 or more employees were considered for the large category. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce, and society – through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative, and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

