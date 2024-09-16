KnowBe4 Named to 2024 Top Most Loved Workplaces for Parents & Caregivers List

KnowBe4 leads the way in creating a supportive work environment for caregivers

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it has been recognized on the 2024 Top Most Loved Workplaces for Parents & Caregivers list. This award celebrates organizations that have created exceptional workplace environments for employees balancing professional responsibilities with the demands of caregiving.

Most Loved Workplaces® and Best Practice Institute curated this list using their proprietary sentiment and emotion analysis algorithm and machine learning tool, using data collected from the Love of Workplace index® administered to their certified companies. Companies were awarded based on various factors including flexible work arrangements, family-friendly benefits and supportive company culture. KnowBe4's inclusion on this list underscores its commitment to fostering a workplace that values and supports the diverse needs of its workforce, allowing parents and caregivers to thrive.

"At Most Loved Workplace®, we believe that a loved workplace doesn't just focus on productivity; it values the well-being of its employees, particularly those with significant caregiving responsibilities," said Louis Carter, Founder and CEO of Most Loved Workplace®. "The companies on this list are exemplary in their approach to supporting parents and caregivers, setting a standard that all organizations should aspire to. Their dedication to creating a family-friendly culture is not just commendable—it's essential for fostering long-term success and employee satisfaction."

"At KnowBe4, we believe that supporting our employees in all aspects of their lives is crucial to our success," said Ani Banerjee, CHRO at KnowBe4. "Being recognized as a Top Most Loved Workplace for Parents & Caregivers is a testament to our ongoing efforts to create an inclusive, flexible and supportive environment. We understand the unique challenges faced by parents and caregivers in the workforce and are dedicated to providing the resources and support they need to thrive both personally and professionally."

In addition to paid parental leave, KnowBe4 provides reimbursement for the shipping of breast milk for nursing mothers who are required to travel for company business. KnowBe4 also reimburses up to $2,500 per year per employee for adoption assistance and provides a free online resource library available to employees before and after parental leave. KnowBe4 also offers an employee resource group for parents.

This recognition adds to KnowBe4's growing list of workplace accolades, including its recent inclusion in the Top Most Loved Workplaces 2024 list, further cementing its status as an employer of choice in the cybersecurity industry.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 70,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. The late Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.

About Most Loved Workplace®

Most Loved Workplace® is the leader in measuring and certifying workplace culture and employee sentiment. Through the Best Practice Institute and proprietary tools like the Love of Workplace Index®, we help organizations understand and improve their workplace environments, ensuring that employees feel respected, valued, and empowered to do their best work.

