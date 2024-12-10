KnowBe4 Named to Computerworld's 2025 List of Best Places to Work in IT

KnowBe4 ranks number 23 in the midsize organization category for the seventh consecutive year

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KnowBe4, the world-renowned cybersecurity platform that comprehensively addresses human risk management, today announced that it has been recognized by Foundry's Computerworld as a 2025 Best Places to Work in IT. KnowBe4 ranked number 23, marking its seventh consecutive year on this prestigious list. This award recognizes the top organizations that challenge their IT staff while providing great benefits and compensation.

"We are proud to be recognized as a Best Place to Work in IT for the seventh consecutive year," said Ani Banerjee, CHRO of KnowBe4. " We have cultivated a workplace that is not only welcoming and fun, but also collaborative and transparent. Our comprehensive benefits package, including open paid time off and company-wide monthly bonuses, reflects our investment in our team's well-being and success. In the dynamic field of human risk management, our IT team has been instrumental in driving innovation and developing cutting-edge resources. As the cybersecurity landscape evolves, particularly with advancements in AI, we are dedicated to providing our IT staff with the resources, challenges and support they need to excel. This recognition from Computerworld validates our efforts to foster a workplace where tech talent can thrive and contribute meaningfully to strengthen global cybersecurity."

"This year's focus on AI has created demand for new skills in AI, data analytics, and cloud. The good news: Leading companies recognize that these opportunities for business innovation also create new opportunities for internal IT talent," says Barbara Call, global director of content strategy at Foundry. "Our winning companies are committed to keeping their tech workforce happy and engaged – which means going beyond raises, perks, and promotions to offer opportunities for upskilling and training on cutting-edge and emerging technologies."

For more information on KnowBe4 careers, visit http://www.knowbe4.com/careers.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4 empowers workforces to make smarter security decisions every day. Trusted by over 70,000 organizations worldwide, KnowBe4 helps to strengthen security culture and manage human risk. KnowBe4 offers a comprehensive AI-driven 'best-of-suite' platform for Human Risk Management, creating an adaptive defense layer that fortifies user behavior against the latest cybersecurity threats. The HRM+ platform includes modules for awareness & compliance training, cloud email security, real-time coaching, crowdsourced anti-phishing, AI Defense Agents, and more. As the only global security platform of its kind, KnowBe4 utilizes personalized and relevant cybersecurity protection content, tools and techniques to mobilize workforces to transform from the largest attack surface to an organization's biggest asset.

About the Best Places to Work in IT list

The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top work environments for technology professionals by Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, DEI, future of work, training and retention. In addition, the rankings are reviewed and vetted by a panel of industry experts.

About Computerworld

Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today's abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems—and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld's award-winning website (http://www.computerworld.com), strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world's largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by IDG. Communications, Inc. Company information is available at http://www.idg.com.

Follow Computerworld on X: @Computerworld #BestPlacesIT

Follow Computerworld on LinkedIn

Media Contact

Amanda Tarantino, KnowBe4, (727) 748-4221, amandat@knowbe4.com

SOURCE KnowBe4