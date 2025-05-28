KnowBe4 Named to Newsweek's List of the 2025 Global Most Loved Workplaces®

"We have built our talent strategy around giving our people recognition, purpose, and the tools to thrive in both their professional and personal lives." Post this

"This recognition for the second time reflects our core belief at KnowBe4 – that creating a workplace where people feel genuinely valued drives both innovation and business performance," said Ani Banerjee, CHRO at KnowBe4. "What makes this recognition especially meaningful is that it comes directly from our employees' experiences. We have built our talent strategy around giving our people recognition, purpose, and the tools to thrive in both their professional and personal lives."

The ranking is informed by employee perspectives in five key areas: how positive employees feel about their future at the company, career achievement, alignment of employer values with employee values, respect at all levels, and collaboration. Additional factors—such as diversity and belonging, leadership, and professional development—were also evaluated in relation to these core sentiment drivers.

"As we mark five years of recognizing the world's Most Loved Workplaces®, it's an honor to spotlight companies that place employee well-being at the center of their workplace cultures," said Jennifer H. Cunningham, Newsweek's Global Editor in Chief. "In today's rapidly changing world, this year's list reflects a growing global shift toward human-centered leadership as a key driver of resilience and success."

"This year's Global Most Loved Workplaces® show what's possible when leaders turn employee sentiment into business strategy," said Louis Carter, founder and CEO of BPI and Most Loved Workplace. "From trust to purpose to collaboration, these companies are using data-driven insights to build cultures people don't want to leave. This year's Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® showcase how leading with love, trust, and alignment drives performance, loyalty, and lasting impact. We're proud to work with Newsweek to highlight their achievements on a global stage."

To view the complete 2025 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list, visit https://rankings.newsweek.com/global-most-loved-workplaces-2025.

Methodology

The 2025 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list was developed in partnership with Best Practice Institute (BPI) using its proprietary Love of Workplace Index®, which includes direct employee survey responses and analysis across five core sentiment areas: employee satisfaction with future vision, career achievement, values alignment, respect, and collaboration. More than two million employees worldwide were surveyed across companies ranging in size from 10 to over 10,000 employees. Additional evaluation included written submissions and interviews with several hundred company executives, along with analysis of external public ratings. Newsweek's global editorial team then conducted independent research to finalize the list—recognizing companies that place trust, belonging, and respect at the center of their business and workplace culture.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 90-year-old magazine legacy. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the only certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI's research proves that Most Loved Workplaces® produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

For more information on how to apply to become a certified Most Loved Workplace, go to: http://www.mostlovedworkplace.com.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4 empowers workforces to make smarter security decisions every day. Trusted by over 70,000 organizations worldwide, KnowBe4 helps to strengthen security culture and manage human risk. KnowBe4 offers a comprehensive AI-driven 'best-of-suite' platform for Human Risk Management, creating an adaptive defense layer that fortifies user behavior against the latest cybersecurity threats. The HRM+ platform includes modules for awareness & compliance training, cloud email security, real-time coaching, crowdsourced anti-phishing, AI Defense Agents, and more. As the only global security platform of its kind, KnowBe4 utilizes personalized and relevant cybersecurity protection content, tools and techniques to mobilize workforces to transform from the largest attack surface to an organization's biggest asset.

