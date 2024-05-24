KnowBe4 Named to Newsweek's List of the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces for 2024

KnowBe4 ranked as #85 among 100 U.S. Companies recognized for outstanding employee sentiment and satisfaction

TAMPA BAY, Fla., May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it has been named to Newsweek's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® list, and ranked #85. This is the 2nd annual Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list in collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company.

The results were determined after surveying more than 2 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 30 to more than 10,000. The list recognizes companies that put respect, caring, and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model and, in doing so, have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them.

"KnowBe4 is elated to be recognized as a most loved workplace for the third consecutive year," said Ani Banerjee, chief human resources officer, KnowBe4. "Our award-winning corporate culture is a source of pride for the organization, valuing transparency, inclusivity and fun. It is both reassuring and encouraging to earn a spot on this workplace recognition list based on direct employee feedback. We remain committed to continuing to foster a most loved workplace for our employees."

How positive workers feel about their future at the company, career achievement, how much employer values align with employee values, respect at all levels, and the level of collaboration at the firm were the five critical areas measured to gauge employee sentiment. In addition, areas such as inclusion, employee wellness, diversity, career development, and company leadership were identified and analyzed in relation to the five critical areas measured.

"As workplaces continue to shift, it's clearer than ever that fostering collaboration, embracing a positive outlook, and aligning values are essential. The companies celebrated on the 2024 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list truly embody these principles. They show us that by championing respect and team oriented outcomes, they're not just building great workplaces, they're shaping a brighter future for all." - Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief of Newsweek.

"I started Most Loved Workplaces out of inspiration from my community of people who consciously place love for their employees at the center of their business model," said Louis Carter, the founder, and CEO of BPI and a social/organizational psychologist, thought leader, entrepreneur, and author.

Carter's book, "In Great Company: How to Spark Peak Performance by Creating an Emotionally Connected Workplace," identifies the specific areas needed to become a highly respected, reputable organization where people love to work with each other – a Most Loved Workplace.

For the full Newsweek list of 2024's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces®, please visit https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/global-most-loved-workplaces-2024.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 65,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. The late Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.

Methodology

BPI measures five primary areas to determine how employees feel about where they work to create the Most Loved Workplaces® list: the level of collaboration at the workplace, how positive workers are about their future at the company, how much employer values align with employee values; respect at all levels and career achievement. In consultation with Newsweek editors, BPI also considered employee wellness, diversity, inclusion, career advancement, and other workplace and talent development initiatives.

To identify the top 100 companies ranked in this Newsweek publication, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 50 percent of the initial score was based on direct employee responses to BPI's proprietary Love of Workplace Index® assessment. Another 15 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed, and Google. The final 35 percent came from BPI's direct interviews and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then researched every company on the list to determine the final list of 100 companies and their rankings.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI's research proves that Most Loved Workplaces® produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

For more information on how to apply to become a certified Most Loved Workplace, go to: http://www.mostlovedworkplace.com

