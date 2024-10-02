KnowBe4 Named to Newsweek's List of the Top 200 America's Most Loved Workplaces for 2024

KnowBe4 ranked No. 55 among 200 American companies recognized for employee sentiment and satisfaction

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that it was recognized as one of America's Most Loved Workplaces for 2024 by Newsweek. Newsweek Magazine today published the annual America's Top Most Loved Workplaces® list, developed by Most Loved Workplace®, a division of Best Practice Institute (BPI). KnowBe4 was ranked No. 55. This marks the third time in a row KnowBe4 made this list. This year, the list has expanded to the Top 200, reflecting companies' growing commitment to prioritizing employee sentiment and creating workplaces that employees love.

The results were determined after surveying more than 2.6 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from less than 50 to more than 10,000. The list recognizes companies that put respect, caring, and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model and, in doing so, have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them.

"Being named to Newsweek's list validates our ongoing efforts to build a workplace that our employees truly love," said Ani Banerjee, CHRO at KnowBe4. "We believe that by prioritizing our team's well-being, professional development and work-life balance, we're not only creating a great place to work but also contributing to our company's success. Achieving this recognition for the third consecutive year demonstrates our unwavering commitment to maintaining an exceptional workplace culture and our ability to consistently deliver an outstanding employee experience year after year."

How positive workers feel about their future at the company, career achievement, how much employer values align with employee values, respect at all levels, and the level of collaboration at the firm were the five critical areas measured to gauge employee sentiment. In addition, areas such as inclusion, diversity, equity and belonging, career development, and company leadership were identified and analyzed in relation to the five critical areas measured.

"It's inspiring to see the list expand this year to 200 companies, a clear indication that organizations are truly committed to creating workplaces where employees feel valued and connected," said Nancy Cooper, Newsweek's global editor in chief. "We're thrilled to celebrate their achievements as this recognition continues to grow."

"When companies set up employees to succeed, the entire organization thrives," said Louis Carter, BPI and Most Loved Workplace founder and CEO. "This year's Top America's Most Loved Workplaces® shows that fostering love of the workplace isn't just the right thing to do—it's a key driver of performance and retention. We're excited to see the list grow to 200 companies this year, but that's just the beginning. Our work won't be done until every company in the world is Most Loved Workplace® certified and every employee loves showing up to their job each day."

For the full list of the 2024 America's Top 200 Most Loved Workplaces®, please visit https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/most-loved-workplaces-2024.

For more information on KnowBe4, visit http://www.knowbe4.com.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 70,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. The late Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.

Methodology

To identify the top 200 companies in this list, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 50 percent of the initial score was based on direct employee responses to BPI's Love of Workplace Index® assessment. 35 percent came from BPI's direct interviews and written responses from company officials. The final 15 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed, and Google. Newsweek then conducted editorial research on every company before the final list of 200 companies and their rankings was completed.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 90-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the only certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI's research proves that Most Loved Workplaces® produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

For more information on how to apply to become a certified Most Loved Workplace, go to: http://www.mostlovedworkplace.com

Media Contact

Amanda Tarantino, KnowBe4, (727) 748-4221, amandat@knowbe4.com

SOURCE KnowBe4