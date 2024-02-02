KnowBe4 Offers A $10,000 Scholarship to Aspiring Women in Cybersecurity

We eagerly anticipate awarding this scholarship to an outstanding candidate, thereby continuing our contribution to the growth and diversity of the cybersecurity talent pool. - Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4 Post this

"We are delighted to invite applicants for the 2024 KnowBe4 Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO of KnowBe4. "Within our globally diverse team, we understand that nurturing fresh talent within cybersecurity is essential. At KnowBe4, we take immense pride in having a workforce where women represent almost half of our team, and we are committed to their ongoing advancement. We eagerly anticipate awarding this scholarship to an outstanding candidate, thereby continuing our contribution to the growth and diversity of the cybersecurity talent pool."

Applicants need to submit their entries no later than February 29, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Holly Schneider Brown, Senior Director at the Center for Cyber Safety and Education, highlights the urgency for inclusivity within the field, stating, "Statistical evidence from the 2023 ISC2 Cyber Workforce Study demonstrates that nearly 69% of cybersecurity teams value an inclusive environment as pivotal to their success, with 65% prioritizing diversity. Yet, the current cybersecurity workforce does not reflect this. The sector is in dire need of more organizations like KnowBe4 that are ready to make significant investments in women's futures in cybersecurity."

Those seeking to make their mark in cybersecurity can find more details and apply for the KnowBe4 Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship at https://www.iamcybersafe.org/s/knowbe4-womens-cyber-scholarships.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 65,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. The late Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.

Media Contact

Amanda Tarantino, KnowBe4, 7277484221, [email protected], www.knowbe4.com

SOURCE KnowBe4