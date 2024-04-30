KnowBe4 Partners With the Center for Cyber Safety and Education to Award $10,000 Scholarship To Empower Women in Cybersecurity

KnowBe4 awards the 2024 Women in Cybersecurity scholarship to Maggie Martin

TAMPA BAY, Fla., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced Maggie Martin as the recipient of its 2024 Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship in partnership with the Center for Cyber Safety and Education.

The scholarship will provide the recipient with $10,000 to cover educational expenses, including tuition, fees, books, required electronics and up to $3,000 for on-campus housing. In addition, the scholarship package includes the opportunity to take the Certified in Cybersecurity certification exam at no cost through the ISC2 One Million Certified in Cybersecurity program.

This year's recipient of the Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship, Maggie Martin, is an exemplary high school senior and captain of her school's robotics team. She initiated two all-girl teams for the CyberPatriot competition to inspire and educate more women about cybersecurity. Martin plans to use her scholarship to finish her college education and ultimately give back to her community in Maui by reinstating the Lihikai Elementary Robotics team and amplifying STEM and cybersecurity programs in local schools. Martin understands the impact of knowledge and is eager to use this scholarship as a pathway to further contribute to the cybersecurity education in her community, reaffirming the crucial need for equal access and increased diversity. Martin's remarkable drive and vision for her community's future underline the merits of her Women in Cybersecurity scholarship award.

"We are immensely proud and excited to be awarding this scholarship to an exceptional candidate like Maggie Martin," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO of KnowBe4. "With almost half of our workforce represented by phenomenal women, we openly celebrate their contributions and continued growth at KnowBe4. With the announcement of our 2024 Scholarship recipient, we are taking another step in our ongoing effort to support advancement for women in cybersecurity and to diversify the overall cybersecurity pool."

